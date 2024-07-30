Spice Calls Out Erica Mena's Racial Slur Apology For Being Phony

Spice saw right through the apology.

Erica Mena shocked Love and Hip Hop fans in 2023. She referred to fellow cast member Spice as a "blue monkey" during an episode, and was widely criticized for her racially-charged comment. Mena was then kicked off the show. The reality star was initially reluctant to apologize, but she walked back her stance in a recent appearance on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast. Mena tried to make it clear that she was in the wrong. It didn't do much to repair things with Spice, however. The Love and Hip Hop star made her opinion known in a scathing IG rant.

Let's unpack Erica Mena's apology, first. The reality star admitted she was being insensitive towards others. "I’m disappointed in the fact that I let down women of color who felt that I was speaking in that manner," she told Cam Newton. She did, however, claim that her "blue monkey" comment was taken out of context. Mena felt that the Love and Hip Hop producers didn't show what Spice was saying and doing before Mena lashed out. "I do wish that more of her actions were shown," she stated. "So the audience had a better understanding of what provoked me."

Spice Attacked Erica Mena For Her Racist Behavior On Set

Spice did not like what she heard. The Love and Hip Hop took to the Shade Room comment section to get her bars off. And did she ever. Spice immediately called out Erica Mena for being disingenuous with her apology. She also claimed Mena was adopting a "victim mentality" to elicit sympathy. "Take me out of the equation since you still have a Victim mentality in our situation," she wrote. "Remember you are a repeated offender. You have no remorse for a culture that put millions of [dollars] in your pocket. You could have said anything but you chose to disrespect a whole Nation."