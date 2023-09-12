Erica Mena Shades Spice Despite Apology For Insensitive Comments

Erica Mena called out Spice on Instagram, Tuesday, in the comments section of a public apology she posted for her racially insensitive insult leveled at the Jamaican musician on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. After admitting her wrongdoing, Mena replied to a fan, suggesting that Spice doesn't have "the guts" to apologize for bringing her kids into their argument.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness," she said. "My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said. I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven. That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

In the comments section, one fan asked: “Did she apologize to you for bringing up your child?” Mena replied: “She will never have the guts unfortunately.” While Mena says Spice hasn't apologized, she did address the incident during an Instagram Live post. She argued that, while bringing up Mena's kids is wrong, it doesn't excuse racism.

“I’m not being ignorant; I’m not playing victim,” Spice explained. “I am taking full accountability because you said I experienced the racism because I triggered her. So, is that a new thing now in 2023? It’s okay to receive racism as long as you’re angry? I’m just asking. Feel free to let me know.” Check out Mena's post featuring her dig in the comments section above.

