Erica Mena Apologizes For “Monkey” Insult After Being Fired From “Love & Hip Hop”

Erica Mena has issued an apology for calling Jamaican musician Spice a “fucking blue monkey” during an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Mena has since been fired from the show due to the racially insensitive remark. She addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ.

“I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said,” Mena told the outlet. “As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Read More: Erica Mena: Wildest “Love & Hip Hop” Moments

Erica Mena At "Love & Hip Hop: New York" Season 5 Premiere

Mena wasn’t alone in her apology. MTV also published a statement online addressing Mena’s comments. It reads: “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Mena has been a staple of the Love & Hip Hop franchise for years. She previously starred in Love & Hip Hop: New York before becoming a regular on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Spice broke her silence on the incident during an Instagram Live session on September 5, admitting that bringing up Mena's child during the argument may have been wrong, but doesn't excuse racism. “I’m not being ignorant; I’m not playing victim,” she explained. “I am taking full accountability because you said I experienced the racism because I triggered her. So, is that a new thing now in 2023? It’s okay to receive racism as long as you’re angry? I’m just asking. Feel free to let me know.”

Read More: Spice Breaks Her Silence Amid Erica Mena Slur Controversy

[Via]