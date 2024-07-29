Erica Mena Wants An "Empowering" Movie Role To Make Up For Infamous "Blue Monkey" Comment

Erica Mena says she didn't realize her actions have so much of an impact.

Erica Mena recently sat down with Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast to reflect on the controversy surrounding comments she made toward her Love and Hip Hop castmate, Spice. She infamously described the Jamaican artist as a “blue monkey," sparking tons of backlash on social media. Speaking about the incident, Mena admitted that she has since realized her "actions have a lot more of an impact than I ever thought it had." She added that she was "disappointed that [she] let down women of color," but still wishes the show featured more of Spice’s behavior that provoked her in the first place. Additionally, she feels there's a "bigger mission now" and wants to take on a movie role to empower women.

In response to the comments, Spice posted a lengthy statement firing back in the comments of a post from The Shade Room. She began: “Girl bye, at least you confessed that you requested to speak to me, because on a normal day you couldn’t sit at my table because I been knew you think you’re better than dark skin girls. I heard how you spoke about me behind my back, you just got caught on Camera that day. Take me out of the equation since you still have a Victim mentality in our situation. What was the reason you called the promoters in Miami Black animals and monkey. Why did you call Johnni Blaze a black monkey? (Everything is on Google)”

Erica Mena Attends BET Social Awards

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 11: Erica Mena attends BET's Social Awards 2018 at Tyler. Perry Studio on February 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

She continued: “You brought your own son to the conversation, and you came to that table to talk about Amaras twins, no one can’t provoke you to say racial slurs. Remember ‘You are a repeated offender’ you have no remorse for a culture that put millions of [dollars] in your pocket. You could have said anything but you chose to disrespect a whole Nation. Interviews are not therapy but Carry on.” Check out Mena's full comments on the situation below.

Mena ended up being let go from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta over the "blue monkey" remarks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Erica Mena on HotNewHipHop.