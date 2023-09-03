Erica Mena’s “Monkey” Backlash Leaves Akbar V Confused

Erica Mena has been facing some major backlash for a comment she made on a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. The personality got into a heated argument with Spice at a restaurant, and things escalated when Spice threw a jab at her family life. Spice told Mena that her son “hates” her, prompting her to fire back. It appears as though she took things way too far, however, calling the musician a “blue monkey.” During the dispute, Mena additionally told Spice that she “should have died” amid her recent, nearly-fatal hospitalization. The situation has now resulted in her being removed from the next season of the show.

Countless peers and social media users have shared their thoughts on the incident. While some are defending her use of the slur, most are condemning it. Now, Akbar V has taken to social media to speak on the topic. In a new clip, she claims that she didn’t know the term was a racial slur, further asking “is it cool for Black people to say it?”

Akbar V Has Questions

“I’m really asking cause us Black people say these kind of slurs and say other can’t just like the N word,” she wrote. “But let me know so i won’t ever use this word…. also i never knew monkey was racism i’m sorry but i never knew this y’all teaching me something.”

Though most familiar situation agree that her use of the term was unacceptable, Lyrica Anderson recently hopped online to defend her. She claimed that when people are in a serious argument, it’s possible for them to lose sight of what is and isn’t appropriate to say. “It’s like rules to arguing now,” she said. “Are you really thinking about how to argue with somebody when you’re mad mad?” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Erica Mena and Akbar V.

