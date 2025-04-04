ASAP Rocky’s Puma Sneaker Makes A Statement

ASAP Rocky and Puma are back with something wild. The Puma Mostro Disccords has officially been revealed as Rocky’s first signature sneaker with the brand, and it’s nothing short of aggressive. Built on the legendary Mostro silhouette, this new version takes things even further. Spikes, gloss, and an all-black body give it a futuristic, almost dystopian look. It’s loud, sharp, and proudly strange: just like Rocky’s vision. The Mostro has long been one of Rocky’s personal favorites, and this time, he wanted to make it his own. The sneaker keeps the classic Disc System from the 90s, but with new textures, exaggerated proportions, and a fully blacked-out finish.

According to Puma designer Jon Tang, the shoe channels a blend of gothic influence, nostalgia, and unconventional experimentation. It’s not designed to be clean or predictable. It’s built to provoke and evolve. The timing of this release also carries weight. While Rocky was recently acquitted in a high-profile firearm case from 2021, the energy of that chapter still lingers in his work. It adds edge to the design, like tension molded into rubber.

ASAP Rocky x Puma Mostro Disccord

Image via Puma

The Puma Mostro Disccords features a spiked black rubber outsole, mesh inlays on the upper, and the original Puma Disc System from 1991. Exaggerated curves and molded grooves give the silhouette a sculptural feel. ASAP Rocky’s logo appears on the tongue and dial, adding personal flair to the already striking design. Every detail speaks to gothic aesthetics and bold innovation.