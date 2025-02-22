Rihanna Unveils FENTY x PUMACollection In Vibrant Colors

Rihanna is set to reignite her FENTY x PUMA collaboration with a vibrant Spring 2025 collection. This release introduces fresh iterations of the Avanti LS sneakers and debuts the all-new Cat Cleat Jelly Slide, reflecting Rihanna's dynamic style and PUMA's athletic heritage. The Avanti LS sneakers arrive in two striking colorways. One features a neon yellow base with an orange Formstrip, while the other showcases an orange upper complemented by a hot pink strip. Both designs utilize textured leather and overlapping stitching, offering a modern twist on a classic silhouette.
These bold combinations are perfect for those looking to make a statement this spring. Complementing the sneakers, the Cat Cleat Jelly Slide makes its debut. Drawing inspiration from traditional cleats, this slide boasts a chunky platform and padded footbed, ensuring comfort without sacrificing style. Available in matching neon yellow and orange hues, these slides will become a summer staple. Additionally, the collection includes a playful mini coin purse, designed to pair seamlessly with both footwear options.
FENTY x PUMA Release Date
This announcement comes on the heels of significant personal events for Rihanna. Her partner, A$AP Rocky, was recently acquitted of assault charges in Los Angeles. The trial concluded with a not guilty verdict, bringing relief to the couple. In celebration, A$AP Rocky gifted Rihanna a diamond pendant symbolizing the scales of justice, marking both her 37th birthday and the favorable trial outcome. The couple enjoyed a quiet family breakfast before stepping out in coordinated Saint Laurent ensembles.
The FENTY x PUMA Spring 2025 collection is slated for release on March 13, 2025, at 10 AM EST. Shoppers can find the collection online at PUMA.com, in PUMA flagship stores, and select global retailers. As seen in the accompanying photos, the collection's bold colors and innovative designs embody the fusion of fashion and sport, characteristic of Rihanna's collaborations with PUMA. Whether you're aiming to refresh your sneaker lineup or add a standout slide to your wardrobe, this collection offers pieces that are both stylish and statement-making.
