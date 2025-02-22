Rihanna Unveils FENTY x PUMACollection In Vibrant Colors

Rihanna is set to reignite her FENTY x PUMA collaboration with a vibrant Spring 2025 collection. This release introduces fresh iterations of the Avanti LS sneakers and debuts the all-new Cat Cleat Jelly Slide, reflecting Rihanna's dynamic style and PUMA's athletic heritage. The Avanti LS sneakers arrive in two striking colorways. One features a neon yellow base with an orange Formstrip, while the other showcases an orange upper complemented by a hot pink strip. Both designs utilize textured leather and overlapping stitching, offering a modern twist on a classic silhouette.

These bold combinations are perfect for those looking to make a statement this spring. Complementing the sneakers, the Cat Cleat Jelly Slide makes its debut. Drawing inspiration from traditional cleats, this slide boasts a chunky platform and padded footbed, ensuring comfort without sacrificing style. Available in matching neon yellow and orange hues, these slides will become a summer staple. Additionally, the collection includes a playful mini coin purse, designed to pair seamlessly with both footwear options.

Image via FENTY x PUMA

This announcement comes on the heels of significant personal events for Rihanna. Her partner, A$AP Rocky, was recently acquitted of assault charges in Los Angeles. The trial concluded with a not guilty verdict, bringing relief to the couple. In celebration, A$AP Rocky gifted Rihanna a diamond pendant symbolizing the scales of justice, marking both her 37th birthday and the favorable trial outcome. The couple enjoyed a quiet family breakfast before stepping out in coordinated Saint Laurent ensembles.