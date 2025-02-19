A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna's Arms Following Not Guilty Verdict

Rakim Mayers (L), aka A$AP Rocky, jumps towards supporters after the verdict was read in his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 18, 2025. A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault on February 18 at the conclusion of his trial. The musician, who has two children with singer Rihanna, had faced more than two decades in prison if he had been found guilty of the alleged attack on a former friend in Hollywood in 2021. (Photo by Daniel Cole / POOL / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by DANIEL COLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
An extremely heartwarming moment.

A$AP Rocky is a free man. The rapper was found not guilty of both felony assault charges on Tuesday. The tension in the air leading up to the verdict being read was palpable, even for those who kept up with the case via social media. There was a delay of a half hour before said verdict was read, but the footage of A$AP Rocky reacting was well worth the wait. The rapper was overcome with joy in the court, and he celebrated with the people who are the most important to him. These people, of course, being Rihanna and his children.

A$AP Rocky can be seen collapsing in relief when the not guilty verdict was announced. He quickly turned toward the area where Rihanna and his two sons were sitting. The rapper leapt over the court wall and gave them a passionate hug. The excitement and emotion of the moment can be heard throughout the room. Screams of delight ring out, while the cameras capture A$AP Rocky spilling over the bench and on to his partner. Rihanna can be seen embracing the rapper while sitting down. RiRi's attendance was a huge show of support for Rocky. Especially given that the singer had only made sporadic court appearances leading up to the verdict.

A$AP Rocky's Family Was Referenced In Closing Argument

Rihanna's inconsistent presence led some outlets to speculate that she was experiencing relationship woes with A$AP Rocky. The theory quickly evaporated when she appeared in court with their two sons, RZA and Riot. Rihanna's presence and influence was even mentioned by District Attorney John Lewin. The prosecutor told the jury to separate Rocky's alleged guilt from the fandom they might have towards the mother of his children. "This is not something you’re allowed to consider," Lewin explained to the jury. "We are all responsible for what we do."

Lewin also threw shade at Rihanna, suggesting her superstardom could impact the jury's ruling. "I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments," the prosecutor added. "[A$AP Rocky] needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end that’s what he’s entitled to." Obviously, Lewin's pleas were to no avail.

