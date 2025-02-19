A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty In A$AP Relli Assault Case

A$AP Rocky has been the talk of the hip hop world for all the wrong reasons. The acclaimed rapper was charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. A$AP Relli, a childhood friend, alleged that the rapper fired at him during a 2022 confrontation in Los Angeles. The rapper born Rakim Meyers was facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted. Well, a verdict was reached on Tuesday. A$AP Rocky is not guilty. He was cleared on both charges, and promptly celebrated in the courtroom.

The rapper was overcome with emotion after the jury informed him of his freedom. He immediately went to his partner, Rihanna, and their children, and hugged them. Those in attendance can be heard cheering Rocky on as he celebrates. The judge can be heard telling the crowd to quiet down. A$AP Rocky himself regains his composure and resumes his place alongside lawyer Joe Tacopina. "Thank y’all for saving my life," the rapper declared. "Thank you. [Thanks] for making the right decision. Thank you, your honor." In a subsequent court interview, Rocky dubbed his lawyer "A$AP Joe."

A$AP Rocky Is Cleared On Both Felony Charges

A$AP Rocky decided not to take the stand during the trial. The rapper was told he had the right to defend himself, but chose to waive said right. "I want my right to not testify," he told the judge. The decision surprised many. Especially since earlier reports suggested the rapper was eager to speak up and refute A$AP Relli's claims. There was even an instance in which Rocky broke his silence in court and told a witness not to answer a direct question. "Did you hear the defendant when asked question loudly say," the prosecuted asked. "Do not answer it?."