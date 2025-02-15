Rihanna Brightens ASAP Rocky's Valentine's Day With Adorable Video Tribute

Even though ASAP Rocky is having a hard time right now with his assault trial, at least his boo Rihanna is right by his side. Moreover, she recently posted a wholesome Valentine's Day tribute post via Instagram on Friday (February 14) that shows the couple having an amazing time around Paris in various cute clips. It's been a difficult time of media scrutiny, legal pressure, public criticism, and a lot of speculation and gossip for them, even though this case only concerns the Harlem rapper. But they continue to support each other through it all and prioritize their time together, which makes this one of the more heartening celebrity Valentine's posts this year despite the context shrouding it.

That being said, Rihanna also knows that she needs to use her social media for a lot more instead of just heaping love and praise onto A$AP Rocky and their family. After all, she has a Fenty brand to promote, and she recently release a steamy video promo showing off her curves and the company's new Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray.

When Will ASAP Rocky's Trial End?

As for A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's been in court multiple times to support him and even took their little ones RZA and Riot Rose this week. But they will not have to attend for much longer, as reports indicate the assault trial will wrap up next week. Jury deliberations begin on Tuesday (February 18), and depending on how long they take, the "Tailor Swift" MC might learn his fate very soon. For those unaware, he faces accusations of shooting at A$AP Relli during an argument in 2021, but he and his legal team insist that he fired a prop firearm to scare Relli and defend his colleagues from Relli's attacks.

Meanwhile, the court also saw some explosive moments during this trial, whether that related to some of the witnesses' testimonies or fights between prosecutors and defense attorneys. All in all, A$AP Rocky had a pretty bizarre Valentine's Day, and while it wasn't perfect, we're sure that Rihanna's video tribute made it much better. We'll see what the next chapter in their story is.