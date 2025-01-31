ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Grab Dinner After A Rough Court Day For Rapper's Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have enjoyed some quality time together amid the former's current assault trial, and they're going to need a lot more of it if they want to stay calm and collected. Moreover, after court wrapped up yesterday (Thursday, January 30), the couple went out for dinner in Los Angeles – specifically Wally's in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ – and they didn't say anything about the case as they left later in the night (see a video of their outing by clicking on the "Via" link down below). For those unaware, the Harlem rapper faces trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli back in 2021, and he faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison if a jury convicts him.

Furthermore, the last update we got on the A$AP Rocky trial is how he seemed to ask the court to stop using the n-word, which the judge reportedly obliged to according to journalist Meghann Cuniff. Other than that, we're still in pretty early stages of questioning and evidence-building, and there's a lot of information hitting the Internet at the same time as trial moves on. It will become more difficult to parse through over time, but some important details and events already made their mark.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For example, A$AP Relli expressed frustration with both A$AP Rocky and Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina during court session. As he answered questions from Tacopina, he then called out why he was showing people his Instagram and asked his former A$AP Mob colleague to stop staring at him. As for the actual trial details, the main question right now revolves around whether or not Rocky really shot a prop gun as warning shots to Relli for attacking A$AP Illz, as Tacopina claims. Many questioned the worth of this evidence and whether or not it will hold up for a jury, but it's too early to tell.