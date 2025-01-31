ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Grab Dinner After A Rough Court Day For Rapper's Assault Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1010 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY
US rapper Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, appears in court during his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2025. The 36-year-old, who has two children with singer Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm during confrontations with Terell Ephron on November 6, 2021. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRAZER HARRISON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The couple is taking every break they can get.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have enjoyed some quality time together amid the former's current assault trial, and they're going to need a lot more of it if they want to stay calm and collected. Moreover, after court wrapped up yesterday (Thursday, January 30), the couple went out for dinner in Los Angeles – specifically Wally's in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ – and they didn't say anything about the case as they left later in the night (see a video of their outing by clicking on the "Via" link down below). For those unaware, the Harlem rapper faces trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli back in 2021, and he faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison if a jury convicts him.

Furthermore, the last update we got on the A$AP Rocky trial is how he seemed to ask the court to stop using the n-word, which the judge reportedly obliged to according to journalist Meghann Cuniff. Other than that, we're still in pretty early stages of questioning and evidence-building, and there's a lot of information hitting the Internet at the same time as trial moves on. It will become more difficult to parse through over time, but some important details and events already made their mark.

Read More: ASAP Relli Insists Wale Phone Call Is “Fake” Amid ASAP Rocky Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna At The 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For example, A$AP Relli expressed frustration with both A$AP Rocky and Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina during court session. As he answered questions from Tacopina, he then called out why he was showing people his Instagram and asked his former A$AP Mob colleague to stop staring at him. As for the actual trial details, the main question right now revolves around whether or not Rocky really shot a prop gun as warning shots to Relli for attacking A$AP Illz, as Tacopina claims. Many questioned the worth of this evidence and whether or not it will hold up for a jury, but it's too early to tell.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also showed up in court on multiple days to support her boo A$AP Rocky, despite previous rumors that she would not be able to attend sessions in person. At least they have each other, especially before and after these stressful and often draining sessions.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Tells ASAP Relli He Didn’t Shoot At Him In Texts Shown In Court

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing Music ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial Begins Jury Selection 605
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst 4.3K
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Enjoy Night Out In L.A. Amid Assault Trial 564
A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing Music ASAP Rocky's Defense Strategy May Have Already Backfired 4.4K