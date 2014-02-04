If you're up on A$AP Rocky (which we assume most of you are at this point), you're at least peripherally up on A$AP Mob as well. Led by Lord Flacko, the young Harlem collective consists of A$AP Ferg, A$AP Ant, A$AP AV, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz, A$AP J. Scott, A$AP Lou, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ty Beats (the in-house producer), A$AP Yams and Da$h (A$AP Dom having been a former member). Although fronted by Rocky, the group was originally founded by Yams, Illz and Bari. Other than rappers and producers, there are video directors and fashion designers amongst the ranks. Most recently, they released their debut mixtape titled Lords Never Worry, and were granted their own cypher at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards. They're currently working on a debut EP titled L.O.R.D. (slated to drop on March 4, 2014), as well as an as-yet-untitled debut album. Stay tuned for updates on the movement.