ASAP Rocky Appears To Ask Court To Refrain From Using N-Word During Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 1350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: A$AP Rocky leaves court for felony assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky's trial continues.

ASAP Rocky is currently on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate, ASAP Relli, in 2021. The rapper insists that the gun allegedly seen in security footage of the run-in was simply a prop gun unable to shoot real bullets. Relli, on the other hand, alleges that it was definitely a real gun. He also alleges that his life has changed drastically for the worse in the years since the incident, and now includes death threats, "snitch" accusations, and more.

In court yesterday, Relli took the stand once again, where he was questioned by Rocky's lawyer about some text messages. At one point, the lawyer said the N-word, prompting Rocky to interject. "Your Honor, can we refrain from..." he said before the judge cut him off and told him to speak to his counsel, per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff. From there, the judge told everyone to just say "N-word" moving forward.

Read More: ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst

Judge Tells Everyone To Stop Using The N-Word In Court

This is far from all that happened in court yesterday, as at one point, Relli also had an outburst directed at Rocky's lawyer. "Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," Relli asked at the time. "[People] threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?…Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on…This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?" The judge proceeded to call a recess, and Relli called out Rocky for "staring" at him, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon.

Rihanna also made a rare appearance in court for the second time yesterday, supporting her longtime partner from the front row. TMZ reported that she looked serious, but more relaxed than she did the day prior. She sported a white top along with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, and a courtroom sketch of the songstress quickly began to make its rounds online.

Read More: Rihanna Fans Scrutinize Her Newly Released Courtroom Sketch For ASAP Rocky Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst 4.3K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series - 12/8/22 Music ASAP Relli Claims Alleged ASAP Rocky Shooting Made His Life A “Living Hell” 1.6K
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals Music Rihanna Sports Fashionable Fit While Supporting ASAP Rocky In Court 1133
BRITAIN-FASHION-AWARD Music Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Mother Support Him In Court Amid Assault Trial 1095