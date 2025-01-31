ASAP Rocky Appears To Ask Court To Refrain From Using N-Word During Trial

ASAP Rocky is currently on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate, ASAP Relli, in 2021. The rapper insists that the gun allegedly seen in security footage of the run-in was simply a prop gun unable to shoot real bullets. Relli, on the other hand, alleges that it was definitely a real gun. He also alleges that his life has changed drastically for the worse in the years since the incident, and now includes death threats, "snitch" accusations, and more.

In court yesterday, Relli took the stand once again, where he was questioned by Rocky's lawyer about some text messages. At one point, the lawyer said the N-word, prompting Rocky to interject. "Your Honor, can we refrain from..." he said before the judge cut him off and told him to speak to his counsel, per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff. From there, the judge told everyone to just say "N-word" moving forward.

Read More: ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst

Judge Tells Everyone To Stop Using The N-Word In Court

This is far from all that happened in court yesterday, as at one point, Relli also had an outburst directed at Rocky's lawyer. "Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," Relli asked at the time. "[People] threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?…Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on…This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?" The judge proceeded to call a recess, and Relli called out Rocky for "staring" at him, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon.

Rihanna also made a rare appearance in court for the second time yesterday, supporting her longtime partner from the front row. TMZ reported that she looked serious, but more relaxed than she did the day prior. She sported a white top along with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, and a courtroom sketch of the songstress quickly began to make its rounds online.