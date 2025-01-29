ASAP Relli Claims Alleged ASAP Rocky Shooting Made His Life A “Living Hell”

According to ASAP Relli, he's received death threats, been labeled a "snitch," and more.

ASAP Rocky's assault trial continued today, and his former associate ASAP Relli took the stand once again. The rapper is accused of shooting at Relli in 2021. He insists he simply fired a prop gun as a warning. During his testimony, Relli was asked whether or not he's experienced any negative consequences of the alleged shooting. He said that his life has indeed changed for the worse, describing the situation as a "living hell."

"Death threats, people labeling me a snitch for telling what happened," he began, listing some of the results of the alleged shooting. "My social media, everything I'm doing for artists social media, I don't have a presence there no more." Relli continued, revealing that many of the artists he worked with in the past have turned their backs on him over his decision to come forward with his allegations against Rocky. He brought up one social media post from in particular, in which ASAP Bari called him a "rat."

ASAP Relli Takes The Stand Amid ASAP Rocky Trial

This is far from all Relli has had to say about the case so far, however. Yesterday in court, he also recalled being shocked and "furious" that someone he thought was a friend allegedly pulled a gun on him. “I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” Relli divulged on the stand. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me [...] He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***y."

As he left court yesterday, Relli was also swarmed by paparazzi, with one of them sparking a heated exchange with one question. "Some people call you a snitch, what you say about that?" he asked. "Would you be a snitch if somebody shot at you?" Relli proceeded to respond, prompting the man to brag about never snitching despite having a bullet in his leg.

