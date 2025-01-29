Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Mother Support Him In Court Amid Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky is currently on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate, ASAP Relli, back in 2021. The proceedings kicked off earlier this month, and already, there have been quite a few notable moments in the trial. Yesterday, for example, ASAP Twelvyy refused to interview with prosecutors despite being told it could hurt his credibility in the eyes of jurors. Relli also testified, admitting that he was “furious” and shocked that someone he thought was his friend allegedly pulled a gun on him.

Fortunately, amid all of this, ASAP Rocky has had his family by his side. Recently, Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon even tweeted that she spotted Rihanna sitting in the front row of the courtroom. Reportedly, she was sitting right next to ASAP Rocky's mother, Renee Black. News of RiRi's attendance comes after she was seen getting dinner with Rocky in Los Angeles this week following a long day in court.

Rihanna Shows Up For ASAP Rocky Amid His Legal Battle

According to TMZ, she even offered to sign records for a fan who was waiting outside of the restaurant for them. The news also arrives shortly after it was reported that potential jurors in the case were asked several questions about Rihanna. "His life partner is also an entertainer. Her name is Rihanna. She is a singer and actress," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold said, per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff. ASAP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina previously indicated that Rihanna may not show up to support Rocky in court.