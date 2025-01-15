ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Explains Why Rihanna Might Not Be In Court For His Assault Trial

BY Cole Blake 261 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
ASAP Rocky doesn't want Rihanna at the proceedings.

ASAP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has explained that Rihanna likely won't be appearing at his trial for charges he faces for allegedly firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli in Hollywood, three years ago. Tacopina discussed the case and his client's relationship with the iconic singer outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Played "Don't Be Dumb" For Tim Burton And Here's What He Had To Say

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rocky is slated to appear in court, next week, for the start of jury selection in his criminal assault trial. Discussing how he's doing at the moment, Tacopina also told reporters: "He's great, he's as busy as ever. He was in Germany for Puma just now. He's got a full slate. He's got two young babies that he's very much involved in the upbringing of and he's hands-on with them." Tacopina ended by suggesting that Rocky is "confident" about the case and is "ready to go." As for the case against Rocky, he described it as "fundamentally weak" and said the witnesses were "not credible."

Joe Tacopina Speaks On ASAP Rocky's Case

Outside of his legal troubles, Rocky is continuing to prepare for the release of his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, which was originally set to drop last August. Check out ASAP Rocky's lawyer's full comments on the case below.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Drops One Of His Best Music Videos Yet With "HIGHJACK"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Relationships ASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Marital Status Leads To Courtroom Debate 3.9K
A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing Music ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial Begins Jury Selection 595
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals Music Rihanna Sports Fashionable Fit While Supporting ASAP Rocky In Court 716
BRITAIN-FASHION-AWARD Music Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Mother Support Him In Court Amid Assault Trial 987