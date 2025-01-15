ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Explains Why Rihanna Might Not Be In Court For His Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has explained that Rihanna likely won't be appearing at his trial for charges he faces for allegedly firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli in Hollywood, three years ago. Tacopina discussed the case and his client's relationship with the iconic singer outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rocky is slated to appear in court, next week, for the start of jury selection in his criminal assault trial. Discussing how he's doing at the moment, Tacopina also told reporters: "He's great, he's as busy as ever. He was in Germany for Puma just now. He's got a full slate. He's got two young babies that he's very much involved in the upbringing of and he's hands-on with them." Tacopina ended by suggesting that Rocky is "confident" about the case and is "ready to go." As for the case against Rocky, he described it as "fundamentally weak" and said the witnesses were "not credible."

