ASAP Rocky Played "Don't Be Dumb" For Tim Burton And Here's What He Had To Say

ASAP Rocky says that he played his new album, Don't Be Dumb, for Tim Burton, and the legendary director loved it. He discussed the project during an interview with Billboard, last week, explaining to the outlet that German expressionism was a key inspiration for it. “In this very moment, it’s very grim. That’s an abbreviation,” he said of his mindset. “It’s infusing German expressionism with ghetto futurism.”
From there, Rocky revealed that he tried to get Burton, whose work is also inspired by the movement, to handle the cover artwork, but it didn't work out. Regardless, he was still able to meet up with him and play the final project. “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f–king with it heavy,” he said. "He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”
ASAP Rocky Celebrates During Paris Fashion Week
Rocky also revealed that Don't Be Dumb will see him delving into deeper topics than his previous works. In particular, he referenced a song called, "Shroom Cloud," on which he tackles, “current affairs and world wars and, you know, the world dying and whatnot.” He added: “At times like this, only two types of people strive and survive. I’m not trying to sound like I’m glorifying wars, [but] I think artists and druggies, they make it through. I mean, what was the hippies doing? They was getting high at Woodstock and f–king and having a great time and having these hippie babies who subsequently had us.”
Elsewhere in his interview with Billboard, Rocky also discussed his relationship with Rihanna, who he labels the "perfect" partner. Don't Be Dumb was originally slated for release on August 30, but it has since been delayed. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky and his upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]