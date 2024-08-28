ASAP Rocky Played "Don't Be Dumb" For Tim Burton And Here's What He Had To Say

ASAP Rocky recently delayed the release of the project.

ASAP Rocky says that he played his new album, Don't Be Dumb, for Tim Burton, and the legendary director loved it. He discussed the project during an interview with Billboard, last week, explaining to the outlet that German expressionism was a key inspiration for it. “In this very moment, it’s very grim. That’s an abbreviation,” he said of his mindset. “It’s infusing German expressionism with ghetto futurism.”

From there, Rocky revealed that he tried to get Burton, whose work is also inspired by the movement, to handle the cover artwork, but it didn't work out. Regardless, he was still able to meet up with him and play the final project. “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f–king with it heavy,” he said. "He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”

ASAP Rocky Celebrates During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Asap Rocky attends the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rocky also revealed that Don't Be Dumb will see him delving into deeper topics than his previous works. In particular, he referenced a song called, "Shroom Cloud," on which he tackles, “current affairs and world wars and, you know, the world dying and whatnot.” He added: “At times like this, only two types of people strive and survive. I’m not trying to sound like I’m glorifying wars, [but] I think artists and druggies, they make it through. I mean, what was the hippies doing? They was getting high at Woodstock and f–king and having a great time and having these hippie babies who subsequently had us.”