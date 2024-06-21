ASAP Rocky Reveals "Don't Be Dumb" Release Date And Previews New Song: Listen

Rocky delivered the news at his American Sabotage fashion show.

ASAP Rocky has been teasing a new album called Don't Be Dumb for quite some time. Unfortunately, fans have had no idea when it would drop. Overall, it has been over six years since Rocky gave us Testing. It was a polarizing project, and there is no telling if Rocky will go down a similar road of experimentation. Having said that, we did report earlier today that Rocky is in the midst of mixing and mastering his new project, which is huge news.

However, today, Rocky was having his American Sabotage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. A lot of fans figured that Rocky would be previewing some new music there. Well, that is exactly what he did. That said, the biggest news when Rocky revealed to the audience that the album is going to be dropping on August 30th. Sure, that might be over two months from now, but that gives fans a date they can finally circle on all of their calendars.

ASAP Rocky Is Ready To Drop

Hopefully, we get some more updates on this new album, soon. There are lots of potential collaborators that fans would like to see. The most obvious of those would be Rihanna. Leading up to the album, we're sure we will at least get a couple of singles. No matter what, fans are just happy to know that Rocky hasn't retired. Instead, he has announced one of the most anticipated releases of the year.