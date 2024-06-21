ASAP Rocky Reveals "Don't Be Dumb" Release Date And Previews New Song: Listen

BYAlexander Cole3.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (Editorial Use Only) ASAP Rocky performs on the main stage during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Rocky delivered the news at his American Sabotage fashion show.

ASAP Rocky has been teasing a new album called Don't Be Dumb for quite some time. Unfortunately, fans have had no idea when it would drop. Overall, it has been over six years since Rocky gave us Testing. It was a polarizing project, and there is no telling if Rocky will go down a similar road of experimentation. Having said that, we did report earlier today that Rocky is in the midst of mixing and mastering his new project, which is huge news.

However, today, Rocky was having his American Sabotage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. A lot of fans figured that Rocky would be previewing some new music there. Well, that is exactly what he did. That said, the biggest news when Rocky revealed to the audience that the album is going to be dropping on August 30th. Sure, that might be over two months from now, but that gives fans a date they can finally circle on all of their calendars.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Supports Tariq Nasheed At Premiere Of His Hip-Hop Documentary: "Microphone Check"

ASAP Rocky Is Ready To Drop

Hopefully, we get some more updates on this new album, soon. There are lots of potential collaborators that fans would like to see. The most obvious of those would be Rihanna. Leading up to the album, we're sure we will at least get a couple of singles. No matter what, fans are just happy to know that Rocky hasn't retired. Instead, he has announced one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Let us know what you think of this latest song preview, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy the fashion show from ASAP Rocky? As it pertains to Don't Be Dumb, which artists would you like to hear on the new album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: ASAP Rocky, Tyla, Wiz Khalifa, And Ski Mask The Slump God To Headline Rolling Loud Thailand 2024

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca FestivalMusicASAP Rocky Delights Fans With Huge "Don't Be Dumb" Update392
Asap Rocky walks into the courthosueMusicASAP Rocky Opens Up On What His Next Album Will Sound Like6.9K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicASAP Rocky, Tyla, Wiz Khalifa, And Ski Mask The Slump God To Headline Rolling Loud Thailand 2024916
Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty &amp; Fenty Skin in LAMusicASAP Rocky Teases “Don’t Be Dumb” At Puma Pop-Up, Rihanna Debuts Pink Hair4.3K