Jess Hilarious Shows No Mercy For Offset After He Blasts Her For Cardi B Divorce Comments

Jess Hilarious even brought up how Chris Brown dragged Offset's Migos partner Quavo in an earlier rap beef, giving a stern warning.

Offset is going through a nasty divorce right now, and while Cardi B is also dealing with the heat, the former Migo is currently at a big media crossroads. Will this be a full-on crashout or will things cool down? For those unaware, we're talking about the Jess Hilarious situation, as she commented on their split during her recent interview with Shannon Sharpe. The Georgia rapper then told the comedian to "stop mentioning" him even though Shay Shay was the one who brought them up. On The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa asked Jess about the situation, and she didn't hold back.

"He tried it," Jess Hilarious remarked concerning Offset. "I haven’t opened [his] DM yet because then I would feel compelled to just go crazy on this man. I read the first few words and it said, ‘Why my name in your interview?’ Because I was asked about you, stupidy! Come at Shannon, don’t come at me! You mad. We see the way you move. And you crash out behind your wife, and you should. But don’t do you and then when you see her moving on, and then you’re mad at everybody else for talking about it. Everything you do is in the media, stupidy!"

Jess Hilarious On The Breakfast Club

"You can try to play that game if you want, Offset," Jess Hilarious clapped back. "You don’t know me. Just like Chris [Brown] did your man, I will do you the same way. No music. I don’t need a beat. Let’s not play if you think you baby mother’s mouth is crazy." For those unaware, Jess referred to the Chris Brown and Quavo beef that popped off last year, warning that she will go at 'Set with similar force.

Then again, Jess Hilarious is in a peaceful spot. After complaining about her lack of support on The Breakfast Club, she buried the hatchet with Loren LoRosa with a hilarious Brandy and Monica cover. All the radio show's cohosts were also able to talk through the situation, so hopefully that leads to further understanding. As for Offset and Cardi B, such a reconciliation seems unlikely...

