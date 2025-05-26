Loren LoRosa recently beefed with DJ Akademiks online, and we doubt the two will ever bury the hatchet anytime soon. While that situation isn't really that serious, she did squash a much more legitimate issue with Jess Hilarious before that.

For those unaware, Jess had blasted The Breakfast Club for not feeling supported enough and for having LoRosa stay on the show without much of an explanation. Loren had replaced Jess temporarily while the latter was on maternity leave.

Fortunately, all parties involved settled their differences, and the journalists buried the hatchet. But some fans still want to see them at odds, including one person who randomly walked up to Loren in a clip caught by The Shade Room.

"Wait, so do you hate the Jess Hilarious b***h?" the fan asked her. "That's my sister. You never fought with your sister?" Loren LoRosa remarked concerning Jess Hilarious. It's unclear where the interaction went from there, as the clip cuts out.

It didn't seem particularly friendly between the fan and Loren, but regardless, LoRosa defended Hilarious without hesitation. This was very heartening to see, and hopefully people can learn from this small but significant interaction.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Goes Ballistic On Loren Lorosa For Over An Hour During Fiery Rant

Jess Hilarious Offset

Both female media figures are dealing with some other stuff on their plate these days. For example, Jess Hilarious went on a massive rant earlier this year when Offset asked her to stop talking about the Cardi B divorce. Shannon Sharpe had asked Jess about the couple.

"Come at Shannon, don’t come at me!" she exclaimed. "You mad. We see the way you move. And you crash out behind your wife, and you should. But don’t do you and then when you see her moving on, and then you’re mad at everybody else for talking about it. Everything you do is in the media, stupidy!"