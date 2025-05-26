Loren LoRosa Checks Fan For Asking About Her Beef With Jess Hilarious

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 188 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Loren LoRosa Fan Asking Beef Jess Hilarious Hip Hop News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Loren Lorosa attends a dinner for Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins in celebration of his upcoming book "Adversity For Sale" at BOA Steakhouse on July 14, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jarrod Williams/Getty Images)
Jess Hilarious previously blasted "The Breakfast Club" for seemingly replacing her with Loren LoRosa, but they hashed everything out.

Loren LoRosa recently beefed with DJ Akademiks online, and we doubt the two will ever bury the hatchet anytime soon. While that situation isn't really that serious, she did squash a much more legitimate issue with Jess Hilarious before that.

For those unaware, Jess had blasted The Breakfast Club for not feeling supported enough and for having LoRosa stay on the show without much of an explanation. Loren had replaced Jess temporarily while the latter was on maternity leave.

Fortunately, all parties involved settled their differences, and the journalists buried the hatchet. But some fans still want to see them at odds, including one person who randomly walked up to Loren in a clip caught by The Shade Room.

"Wait, so do you hate the Jess Hilarious b***h?" the fan asked her. "That's my sister. You never fought with your sister?" Loren LoRosa remarked concerning Jess Hilarious. It's unclear where the interaction went from there, as the clip cuts out.

It didn't seem particularly friendly between the fan and Loren, but regardless, LoRosa defended Hilarious without hesitation. This was very heartening to see, and hopefully people can learn from this small but significant interaction.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Goes Ballistic On Loren Lorosa For Over An Hour During Fiery Rant

Jess Hilarious Offset

Both female media figures are dealing with some other stuff on their plate these days. For example, Jess Hilarious went on a massive rant earlier this year when Offset asked her to stop talking about the Cardi B divorce. Shannon Sharpe had asked Jess about the couple.

"Come at Shannon, don’t come at me!" she exclaimed. "You mad. We see the way you move. And you crash out behind your wife, and you should. But don’t do you and then when you see her moving on, and then you’re mad at everybody else for talking about it. Everything you do is in the media, stupidy!"

Meanwhile, Loren LoRosa's new iHeartMedia show is a very exciting phase of her career these days. It has been great to see both of them thrive in their fields, even if that comes with some social media clap-backs every now and then. At least they have each other's backs through it all.

Read More: Angela Yee Breaks Silence On Jess Hilarious' Breakfast Club Rant

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jess Hilarious Loren LoRosa Breakfast Club Skit Hip Hop News Music Jess Hilarious & Loren LoRosa Settle Their "Breakfast Club" Differences In Gut-Busting Skit 1.8K
Jess Hilarious Offset Cardi B Divorce Hip Hop News Music Jess Hilarious Shows No Mercy For Offset After He Blasts Her For Cardi B Divorce Comments 5.7K
The 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards – Backstage Music Angela Yee Breaks Silence On Jess Hilarious' Breakfast Club Rant 9.3K
Loren LoRosa iHeartMedia Show Jess Hilarious Drama Hip Hop News Music Loren LoRosa Moves Onto iHeartMedia Show In The Midst Of Jess Hilarious Drama 8.2K