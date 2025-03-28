Angela Yee Breaks Silence On Jess Hilarious' Breakfast Club Rant

Jess Hilarious referenced Angela Yee during her blow up on the Breakfast Club, and the ex host has responded.

Angela Yee knows how the Breakfast Club works. She was one of the hosts of the legendary radio show for 12 years, before striking out on her own. Her replacement, Jess Hilarious, has recently come under a lot of fire for crashing out on social media. The comedian believes that she is not being treated fairly by Breakfast Club co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. She even referenced Yee in her rant. Now, Angela Yee is giving her two cents on the situation and her own experiences.

Yee noted that social media can be difficult on radio personalties, and sympathizes with Jess Hilarious' frustration. "A lot of times, it is social media that tends to get people riled up," she told FOX 5. "Outside forces. It's not what’s in the room [but] that's what makes tensions sometime build." Angela Yee went on to note that she does not think Hilarious ruined her career with her rant. If anything, she believes its good to get the issues out and work through them. "What is good," she opined. "Is when you can have a blow-up and work through it."

Read More: Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B's Messy Divorce

Are Angela Yee And Jess Hilarious Friends?

Jess Hilarious' issues stemmed from the belief that she was being replaced by Loren LoRosa. LoRosa filled in for the comedian during her maternity leave, and there has been confusion as to whether there will be four hosts, or if Hilarious is getting the boot. Angela Yee provided some clarity here, as well. The former Breakfast Club host told the network that she was told the show would be adding two hosts to replace her. Hence, Hilarious and LoRosa. Yee also praised the latter for working "really hard" while on the Breakfast Club.

Angela Yee also looked at the positive side of Jess Hilarious' very public meltdown. She claimed that fans can relate to someone being frustrated with their work situation, and therefore, the comedian could have made herself more relatable. "I feel like this can be an advantage," Yee posited. "Because a lot of people can relate." Jess Hilarious remains part of the Breakfast Club team, so we will see if Yee's words prove to be prophetic.

Read More: Loren LoRosa Moves Onto iHeartMedia Show In The Midst Of Jess Hilarious Drama

