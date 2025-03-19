Jess Hilarious Gets Heated With Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Following Epic IG Live Rant

Jess Hilarious is doubling down on her frustrations with The Breakfast Club, particularly DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. During the show this morning, she confronted both of her co-hosts for not clearing up all the noise surrounding her job security and her being a "villain" for worrying about it. "Ever since I came back it was weird." The reason as to why she feels this is the case is because Loren LoRosa, her replacement while she was on maternity leave, was still in her spot. Jess did express that she wasn't a big fan of Loren, despite selecting her to fill in. It didn't help matters that she was taking over her segment, "Jess With The Mess."

But even though she seems to have been coming around to Loren, Hilarious didn't understand why she was still on during her segment. "If she was meant to be a full host, move her in another way," she told Charlamagne and Envy. That's when the conversation pivoted to what folks and fans of the show have been saying online. Jess claims to have been seeing a lot more positive feedback since Loren took over due to her background in journalism. Once her male counterparts entered the conversation, they implored her to "stop listening to the internet..." "You can't let the internet win..." "Don't let them trick you out of your position."

Jess Hilarious Fired From The Breakfast Club

But Jess made the argument that The Breakfast Club should be looking at feedback so they can maintain that loyal fan base. What really amplified things was that fellow comedian, Corey Holcomb, was taunting Jess for Loren being more "talented" than her. It's worthing noting that they have had a lengthy feud and there's chance that's what caused that. But regardless, Jess claims that none of the noise she's been hearing led to her going off on IG Live last night, March 18. She had been feeling this way since she returned and has wanted answers.