Jess Hilarious & Loren LoRosa Settle Their "Breakfast Club" Differences In Gut-Busting Skit

Jess Hilarious Loren LoRosa Breakfast Club Skit Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Jess Hilarious attends the Strength of A Woman Summit at The Glasshouse on May 11, 2024 in New York City.
Loren LoRosa got a new gig with iHeartMedia, whereas Jess Hilarious is working out a solution to her grievances with "The Breakfast Club."

Although Jess Hilarious' issues with The Breakfast Club had little to do with maternity leave sub-in cohost Loren LoRosa, she still was a big part of what went down. Fortunately, though, it seems like the two were able to talk everything out and come together rather than remain divided. They recently came out with a hilarious new skit parodying the classic Brandy and Monica hit "The Boy Is Mine," now titling it "The Job Is Mine" in reference to that radio cohost spot. We can't exactly say a lot about the vocal performances themselves, as the journalists and media personalities are no Destiny's Child. But it's heartening to see them unite like this in a way that also makes it a fun endeavor.

After this Breakfast Club mishap, we're sure that Jess and Loren will continue to support each other no matter where their paths take them. In the latter's case, this manifested into Loren LoRosa's new iHeartMedia gig, which will be a daily pop culture podcast that launches next week. It's still a bit unclear exactly where she and Jess Hilarious stand regarding The Breakfast Club, but at least they all seem to have buried the hatchet.

Jess Hilarious On The Breakfast Club

For those unaware, Jess Hilarious went on an IG Live rant against her Breakfast Club team for allegedly pushing her out of the show after Loren LoRosa – a temporary placement amid Jess' maternity leave – stayed on the program. It seems like this was the straw that broke the camel's back regarding behind-the-scenes developments, although Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and company reassured her that they want her to stay on the team. Most importantly, they did not shy away from engaging in this conversation in a balanced and respectful public forum.

Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa didn't argue much during this point, although LoRosa did admit to Jess that she felt blindsided by some of her comments on social media. At the end of the day, this is far from the first controversy on The Breakfast Club. The good news is that they quelled their worries through important conversations, and through a shared fandom of Brandy and Monica.

