Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce

BY Caroline Fisher 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Warns Jess Hilarious Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rapper Offset performs during Offset Set It Off Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
During her recent appearance on "Club Shay Shay," Jess Hilarious said she thinks Offset is having a hard time seeing Cardi B move on.

Offset and Cardi B have dealt with no shortage of drama since breaking up. They decided to go their separate ways last year, filing for divorce just ahead of the birth of their third child. They've since traded various insults and accusations online, and nowadays, both of them appear to be moving on with new love interests.

Cardi was spotted enjoying Valentine's Day alongside Stefon Diggs following months of rumors that they were an item. As for Offset, he's been linked to a couple of models recently, including Melanie Jayda. Despite this, some fans are convinced that he's not quite over the femcee, particularly after seeing her spend time with someone else. This includes Jess Hilarious, who shared her thoughts on all of this during her recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Read More: Offset Shuts Down Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's Claim About Him Sliding In Her DMs

Jess Hilarious' Breakfast Club Drama

"When she started moving on, oh that baby couldn't take that," she claimed. "He be upset. He be upset when certain people take Cardi's side, 'cause I think he feels like it's a side y'all's not seeing ... Nah, but we seen what you been doing." Jess appeared to be referring to cheating rumors that have surrounded Offset for years. Clearly, he didn't appreciate the comedian weighing in. Recently, he shared a tweet threatening to call her out for "hating" on another Black woman.

"Jess stop mentioning me for I roast you a** for hating on another black women [sic]," he wrote. It's possible he's talking about her recent rant about her Breakfast Club co-hosts. At the time, she claimed to feel like none of them had her back, especially when she returned and her fill-in Loren LoRosa never left. “We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever. With this online sh*t. I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with gas. I’ve been quiet a lot," she said on Instagram Live. For now, Jess has yet to respond to Offset's warning.

Read More: Offset Reportedly Maced After Allegedly Punching Security Guard At Dispensary

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival Music Jess Hilarious Crashes Out On Breakfast Club Co-Hosts In Seething IG Rant 42.1K
Loren LoRosa Confronts Jess Hilarious Pop Culture News Music Loren LoRosa Confronts Jess Hilarious Live On The Breakfast Club 4.0K
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Cardi B Keeps Her Cool When Charlamagne Suggests Her Sophomore Album Is Unnecessary: Watch 7.1K
KountryWayneClubShayShayJessHilarious Relationships Kountry Wayne's "Club Shay Shay" Interview Addresses Jess Hilarious Marriage Situation & Much More 3.7K