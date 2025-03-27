Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce

Offset and Cardi B have dealt with no shortage of drama since breaking up. They decided to go their separate ways last year, filing for divorce just ahead of the birth of their third child. They've since traded various insults and accusations online, and nowadays, both of them appear to be moving on with new love interests.

Cardi was spotted enjoying Valentine's Day alongside Stefon Diggs following months of rumors that they were an item. As for Offset, he's been linked to a couple of models recently, including Melanie Jayda. Despite this, some fans are convinced that he's not quite over the femcee, particularly after seeing her spend time with someone else. This includes Jess Hilarious, who shared her thoughts on all of this during her recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Jess Hilarious' Breakfast Club Drama

"When she started moving on, oh that baby couldn't take that," she claimed. "He be upset. He be upset when certain people take Cardi's side, 'cause I think he feels like it's a side y'all's not seeing ... Nah, but we seen what you been doing." Jess appeared to be referring to cheating rumors that have surrounded Offset for years. Clearly, he didn't appreciate the comedian weighing in. Recently, he shared a tweet threatening to call her out for "hating" on another Black woman.

"Jess stop mentioning me for I roast you a** for hating on another black women [sic]," he wrote. It's possible he's talking about her recent rant about her Breakfast Club co-hosts. At the time, she claimed to feel like none of them had her back, especially when she returned and her fill-in Loren LoRosa never left. “We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever. With this online sh*t. I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with gas. I’ve been quiet a lot," she said on Instagram Live. For now, Jess has yet to respond to Offset's warning.