Cardi B Enjoys Valentine’s Day With Stefon Diggs Amid Messy Offset Divorce

Cardi B has experienced plenty of ups and downs in her love life recently, as she's currently in the midst of a divorce from the father of her kids, Offset. The two artists decided to go their separate ways over the summer, shortly before Cardi announced that she was expecting their third child. They've since gotten into a few heated disputes on social media, trading insults and accusations about the messy split.

Luckily, it looks like Cardi could have someone special taking her mind off of all of this, as she was recently spotted out and about with Stefon Diggs. They spent Valentine's Day together this weekend, based on new footage obtained by TMZ. The footage shows them arriving to a Miami hotel early Saturday morning. Cardi rocked a sultry shimmering dress while Diggs sported an all red outfit and a baseball cap. Of course, the outing has only managed to fuel ongoing rumors that Cardi and Diggs are an item, which first began to spread Back in October.

Is Cardi B Dating Stefon Diggs?

At the time, DJ Akademiks alleged that Diggs slept with Cardi along with various other rappers' girlfriends. At the time, she opted not to address the rumors directly, instead laughing them off. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny," she told fans on Instagram Live. Earlier this month, she was spotted out with Diggs once again, this time at an event in New York City.