Cardi B Ditches Offset Drama For Night Out With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is dealing with no shortage of drama these days. The femcee is in the midst of a messy divorce from her longtime partner Offset, with whom she shares three children. They've gone through their fair share of ups and downs since confirming the split, which have included some vicious online attacks and accusations.

She's also currently under fire for teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion's ex Pardison Fontaine for a new song, "Toot It Up." The Hotties saw this as a major betrayal on Cardi's part, though she insists she's remained neutral. Luckily, it looks like the "Enough" performer was able to get her mind off of all of this for at least one night this week. Recently, she was spotted out in New York City. She wasn't alone either, as she was joined by none other than Stefon Diggs.

Who Is Cardi B Dating?

This, of course, has ignited rumors that there's something going on between Cardi and the athlete. This remains unconfirmed, but this isn't the first these rumors have swirled. Back in October, DJ Akademiks alleged that Diggs had slept with Cardi, along with several other rappers' partners. Shortly after, Cardi addressed these accusations during a conversation with fans on Instagram Live. "The internet is ins*ne," she said at the time. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."

Cardi B isn't the only person Diggs has sparked dating rumors with in recent months, however. In November, he was spotted at the same restaurant as Yung Miami on his birthday, resulting in rumors that they celebrated together. She quickly appeared to shut them down. "I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!" she wrote on X. "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"