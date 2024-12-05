Yung Miami Addresses Stefon Diggs Romance Rumors After Diddy Split

Yung Miami was recently spotted at the same restaurant as Stefon Diggs.

Last weekend, Yung Miami was spotted at a restaurant in Miami, the same night NFL star Stefon Diggs was there celebrating his 31st birthday. Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to speculate, leading to theories that the two of them might be more than friends. Now, however, she's taken to X to set the record straight.

"I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!" she posted last night. "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!" Clearly, Yung Miami doesn't want her followers getting it twisted, and they can't blame her. After all, she's been subject to plenty of scrutiny over her previous fling with Diddy, who is currently behind bars for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and more. In an episode of her podcast Caresha Please in August, she confirmed that the two of them were no longer an item, and reflected on their painful split.

Yung Miami Confirms Single Status Amid Stefon Diggs Rumors

"It really really really hurt me. Puff was a really good person to me. He came and he helped me, he elevated me," she admitted at the time, "He saw a lot of things in me. He was able to see more than music in me. And I felt like he brought out another side of me, he brought out my gentle side.” As for Diggs, he's yet to comment on the rumors surrounding him and Yung Miami. She's not the first femcee he's been tied to in recent months, however.