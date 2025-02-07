DaBaby Makes A Move On Yung Miami Before Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day will be here in no time, and it looks like DaBaby is trying to figure out how exactly he's going to spend it. Earlier this week, he hopped online to shoot his shot at none other than Yung Miami. In a series of posts on X, he made it clear that he has his sights set on the former City Girl, who didn't appear opposed to his advances.

“Somebody find out if @YungMiami305 got a Valentine for next week?” he asked. It doesn't look like the answer to that question really matters to DaBaby, however, based on his follow-up tweet. “If she do I wonder if the n**** know how to fight," he wrote. Yung Miami was quick to address his flirty remarks, but indicated that she'd rather take things offline. “If you want me you know where to find me," she replied.

Is Yung Miami Single?

Yung Miami's flirty interaction with DaBaby comes just a few weeks after she seemingly confirmed that she had a new boo. "Should I post me and my n***a on my finsta???" she asked her X followers at the time. For now, she's yet to spill about exactly who she's spending time with these days. In November, however, she did manage to spark rumors that she was dating Stefon Diggs. She was spotted at a restaurant in Miami the night of the athlete's birthday, where he also appeared to be celebrating.