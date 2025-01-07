DaBaby Grows Defensive During 2021 Interrogation After Miami Shooting

"Law & Crime Network" recently broke down DaBaby's 2021 interrogation.

Earlier this week, Law & Crime Network unveiled a new video breaking down an interrogation DaBaby participated in back in 2021. It took place after a shooting at the restaurant Prime 112 on Memorial Day of that year and left one victim paralyzed. This resulted in several arrests, and DaBaby was detained but not charged. The news platform indicated that the interrogation took place after a different shooting that took place at a Walmart in 2018, however. It also claims that the rapper cried at some point in the interview.

This appears to be false, and as AllHipHop notes, he seemed more defensive and frustrated with police than emotional. Viewers are sounding off in the comments section of the YouTube video, calling out Law & Crime for mislabeling it and weighing in on the interrogation. “This isn’t even the Walmart interrogation,” one commenter wrote, “This is the incident in Miami. Get your channel together dude.”

DaBaby Talks To Authorities Following 2021 Restaurant Shooting

“So not only does DaBaby not cry, this video has nothing to do with the Walmart shooting. Some kind of miscommunication between Law&Crime and Stranger Stories maybe? IDK, you would think they would verify what the content is about before posting it," someone else writes. This isn't the first time DaBaby has had a run-in with the law, as back in 2020, he also allegedly got into an altercation with the 65-year-old owner of a home he rented for a music video shoot. In July, he accepted a plea deal, which allowed him to avoid jail time.