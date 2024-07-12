DaBaby Accepts Plea Deal In Assault Case To Avoid Jail Time

iHeart Powerhouse 105.1
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: DaBaby performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
For those unaware, the case came about after DaBaby allegedly sucker punched the homeowner of a music video location.

DaBaby just got a big update in his 2020 assault case over an alleged sucker punch that he landed on 65-year-old Gary Pagar, the homeowner of a music video shoot's location. While he wasn't in L.A. County court on Thursday (July 11), he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery via his attorney Blair Berk and received a one-year probation sentence plus time served. Also, the "NAN" rapper must pay $10K in restitution, stay 100 yards away from Pagar, and cannot possess firearms or deadly weapons during his probation. The allegedly assaulted man claims he lost a tooth, whereas Baby claims he was racist against him during a confrontation at the house.

Nevertheless, Pagar still has some open cases against DaBaby for fraud, breach of contract, and battery, so maybe this whole situation isn't fully over yet. But with this plea deal, a big chunk of that hurdle is now in the rearview, so things might not pop off again. The last update we had gotten on this case was that the North Carolina MC's lawyer was very sick, and so they tried to postpone the alleged assault trial. Looks like everything turned out okay after all, so at least no one involved faced any additional complications.

DaBaby At Last Year's BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: DaBaby attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

But DaBaby isn't just in the headlines for his more combative or confrontational antics from time to time, regardless of whether they result in a court trial. The fiery spitter can also be quite the generous soul as well, such as when he recently surprised a kid washing windows with $100, even though he charged him just five. Sometimes, this can just be for some quick social media clout, so not everyone is as impressed. But these moments can also have an impact on people's lives that the Internet can never see.

Meanwhile, DaBaby is always one to clap back at the haters, so we doubt he's too pressed over this court case. After all, when folks criticized him for not posting his kids on their birthday, he rightfully pointed out that his kids care about him, not about Instagram. We'll see what other curious headlines and volatile moments emerge throughout the rest of 2024. For everyone's sake, we hope they don't make it to a courtroom.

