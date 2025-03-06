DaBaby Wants $4 Million Lawsuit Over Wild Bowling Alley Brawl Dismissed

DaBaby is looking to get some of his legal issues squared away, namely a lawsuit filed by his ex DaniLeigh‘s brother Brandon Bills. According to legal documents obtained by Lawyer Monthly, the rapper has filed a request to dismiss the suit. His team alleges that Bills failed to properly serve him, and that the case is past the three-year statute of limitations.

“[Bills] commenced this baseless lawsuit on February 16, 2022. More than three years have passed, and Plaintiff has failed to serve [DaBaby],” the filing reads. “[Bills] has not made one attempt at serving by publication. This is appalling, considering this Court issued an Order for Publication on April 10, 2024.” DaBaby's team is specifically speaking dismissal with prejudice, meaning the case could not be retried.

DaBaby's Bowling Alley Fight

DaBaby attends the "How TF Is This A Mixtape" Listening Party on October 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bills' lawsuit was initially filed in 2022, following his famous fight with DaBaby and his crew at a Southern California bowling alley. He alleges that he was assaulted without provocation and is seeking over $4 million in damages for physical injuries, medical expenses, emotional distress, and more. As for DaBaby, he insists that he was simply acting in self-defense. At the time of writing, a judge has yet to rule on the issue. This isn't the first legal fiasco that DaBaby has dealt with, however.

Last summer, he also accepted a plea deal in a 2020 assault case. He was accused of punching 65-year-old Gary Pagar, the owner of a home he rented for a music video shoot. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery via his attorney Blair Berk and was sentenced to one year of probation plus time served. DaBaby was also ordered to pay $10K in restitution and stay at least 100 yars away from Pagar. He is not allowed to possess firearms or other deadly weapons while he's on probation.