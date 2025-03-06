DaBaby Wants $4 Million Lawsuit Over Wild Bowling Alley Brawl Dismissed

BY Caroline Fisher 321 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DaBaby Wants Lawsuit Dismissed Hip Hop News
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Rapper Dababy backstage during DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Back in 2022, DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills filed a lawsuit against DaBaby, alleging that he was assaulted without provocation.

DaBaby is looking to get some of his legal issues squared away, namely a lawsuit filed by his ex DaniLeigh‘s brother Brandon Bills. According to legal documents obtained by Lawyer Monthly, the rapper has filed a request to dismiss the suit. His team alleges that Bills failed to properly serve him, and that the case is past the three-year statute of limitations.

“[Bills] commenced this baseless lawsuit on February 16, 2022. More than three years have passed, and Plaintiff has failed to serve [DaBaby],” the filing reads. “[Bills] has not made one attempt at serving by publication. This is appalling, considering this Court issued an Order for Publication on April 10, 2024.” DaBaby's team is specifically speaking dismissal with prejudice, meaning the case could not be retried.

Read More: DaBaby Makes A Move On Yung Miami Before Valentine’s Day

DaBaby's Bowling Alley Fight
Da Baby "How TF Is This A Mixtape" Listening Party
DaBaby attends the "How TF Is This A Mixtape" Listening Party on October 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bills' lawsuit was initially filed in 2022, following his famous fight with DaBaby and his crew at a Southern California bowling alley. He alleges that he was assaulted without provocation and is seeking over $4 million in damages for physical injuries, medical expenses, emotional distress, and more. As for DaBaby, he insists that he was simply acting in self-defense. At the time of writing, a judge has yet to rule on the issue. This isn't the first legal fiasco that DaBaby has dealt with, however.

Last summer, he also accepted a plea deal in a 2020 assault case. He was accused of punching 65-year-old Gary Pagar, the owner of a home he rented for a music video shoot. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery via his attorney Blair Berk and was sentenced to one year of probation plus time served. DaBaby was also ordered to pay $10K in restitution and stay at least 100 yars away from Pagar. He is not allowed to possess firearms or other deadly weapons while he's on probation.

Read More: DaBaby Grows Defensive During 2021 Interrogation After Miami Shooting

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1369
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music DaBaby Could Owe DaniLeigh’s Brother A Massive Check For Bowling Alley Fight 4.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1042
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 2, 2024 Music DaBaby Toys With DaniLeigh's Brother Amid $4 Million Lawsuit 2.4K