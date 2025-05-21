DaBaby Gets $4 Million Bowling Alley Case Thrown Out, But There's A Catch

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Rapper Dababy performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
DaBaby has been fighting off these assault allegations since 2022, but he finally is off the hook thanks to Brandon Bills' "lack of urgency."

DaBaby can finally celebrate a legal win that he's probably been waiting on since this lawsuit's inception. The suit we are talking about is the Cleveland-born MC's from 2022. If you remember, it stems from his alleged assault of Brandon Bills, the brother to his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh.

Bills has been seeking $4 million in damages from the recording artist, accusing him of said crime as well as battery at a Southern California bowling alley. Leigh's sibling cited physical injuries, medical expenses, emotional distress, and more. However, DaBaby has always stood by the fact that he was acting in self-defense.

March is when the rapper and his legal team decided to file their motion to dismiss. They were arguing statute of limitations and were also speaking with prejudice so Bills couldn't refile. "[Bills] commenced this baseless lawsuit on February 16, 2022. More than three years have passed, and Plaintiff has failed to serve [DaBaby]. [Bills] has not made one attempt at serving by publication. This is appalling, considering this Court issued an Order for Publication on April 10, 2024."

DaBaby Bowling Alley Fight
DaBaby In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during his "Baby on Baby 2" tour at Tabernacle on November 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bills' team tried to flip that argument onto DaBaby citing his touring as the reason why they haven't been able to serve him. However, Judge Huey P. Cotton used the same language that the "ROCKSTAR" artist's team used. "The only thing that made timely service difficult was plaintiff’s own lack of urgency."

Per Billboard, Judge Cotton completed DaBaby's request to dismiss on Wednesday. "The court finds plaintiff’s explanations unavailing," Cotton added. Service was not attempted until more than a year after the case had been filed. The concert schedule attached does show some out of the country engagements. But the majority of the concert venues were in the United States."

Overall, this is a huge load off of his shoulders. But he's also not totally out of the woods just yet. Due to Bills also naming Corbin Bowl, the alley at which DaBaby allegedly attacked him "suddenly and without warning," he still could be financially liable.

Bills accused the site of the alleged attack of negligence. Why this affects DaBaby is because Corbin Bowl added their own "indemnity" claims. Essentially, if they are to satisfy any judgement, they feel the hitmaker will need to pay all or some of it as the injuries were "proximately caused" by DaBaby.

That portion of this suit will see a trial date sometime in the fall of 2026.

