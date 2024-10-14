DaBaby Toys With DaniLeigh's Brother Amid $4 Million Lawsuit

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 2, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: DaBaby visits SiriusXM Studios on October 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
DaBaby isn't worried about the case.

DaBaby says he isn't worried about the lawsuit DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, has brought against him over a 2022 altercation at a bowling alley. Discussing the $4 million lawsuit with Bootleg Kev for a recent interview, DaBaby labeled it "the easiest case I’ve ever had to beat.” He alleged that he was acting in self-defense in the viral video showing him fighting with Bills during the incident.

“Threatening me on camera with all the platforms out there—doesn’t make sense,” he said. “You’re gonna have to pay those lawyer fees, my boy. They ain’t making me pay. That’s gonna be the easiest case I’ve ever had to beat.”

DaBaby Attends "How TF Is This A Mixtape" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: DaBaby attends the "How TF Is This A Mixtape" Listening Party on October 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bills alleged that Baby's actions left him with “severe injuries, psychological harm, and hefty medical bills" and wants $2 million in general damages and another $2 million in special damages. At the time of his initial filing, DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling, shut down the legitimacy of the lawsuit. “It’s offensive that this individual, who instigated the confrontation, is now trying to make a quick money grab,” Findling said at the time. “Garbage like this doesn’t belong in the legal system—it’s a waste of time and resources.”

DaBaby Discusses The Lawsuit With Bootleg Kev

Additionally, Baby targeted Bills on his recent diss song, "LAWSUIT ON A WEDNESDAY." He rapped: "He was gangsta before, now you suin’ me, huh?/ That tough sh*t, he don’t wanna do it no more/ Out the spot, ain’t want nothing to do with the whore/ Before I walk out the house, tuck my toolie before." Check out his latest comments on the legal drama below. Be on the lookout for further updates on DaBaby and DaniLeigh on HotNewHipHop.

