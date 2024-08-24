DaBaby Appears To Respond To DaniLeigh's Brother's Lawsuit On New Diss Track

DaBaby is kind of a savage for this.

DaBaby is making his feelings known on wax. A few days ago, an update surrounding the ongoing feud between the rapper and his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother came through. His name is Brandon Bills, and he is seeking $4 million following an alleged physical attack from the hitmaker at a bowling alley. According to In Touch Weekly, Bills says he's been dealing with "severe injuries, psychological damage, and medical bills". Apparently, he's been trying to get permission to send out this lawsuit toward DaBaby since July 2023 and he's just now allowed to do so.

Overall, Bills says he was assaulted for no reason, so there really isn't a whole lot to go off of. Perhaps, more details will arise when this goes to court. DaBaby seems to not be worried, though, especially based on certain bars off a new track he just dropped. "LAWSUIT ON A WEDNESDAY" is the title and its one of his YouTube exclusive releases. He doesn't waste time at getting right into things, addressing it on the chorus.

DaBaby Labels Brandon Bills As Soft

"He was gangsta before, now you suin' me, huh? / That tough s***, he don't wanna do it no more / Out the spot, ain't want nothin' to do wit' the wh**e". However, DaBaby doesn't let up from there, as he taunts Bills in his verses, too. "Bark like a big dog, but he really a puppy / Your Honor, I'm scared of this man, look at him". Outside of the bars, fans seem to be enjoying the track. "U need to get sued more often if it’s gone make u drop hard shi like this 😭😭🔥🔥", one user replies in the YT comment section.