lawsuit
- CrimePornstar Claims He's Pictured In Explicit Screenshot In Diddy Lawsuit, Not Stevie JAlthough Lil Rod said he saw videos of Stevie J engaging in sex acts with another man, a pornstar said that he’s the one in the images. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Rod Also Trying To Sue Diddy For Publishing On Top Of His Sexual Assault ClaimsLil Rod started a GoFundMe page to help cover attorney costs and is not going to "let [this] happen."By Zachary Horvath
- Music50 Cent Can't Celebrate "In Da Club" Milestone Amid Latest Diddy Lawsuit50 Cent is too distraught to celebrate his "In Da Club" milestone.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Claims To Be A Victim Of "Cancel Culture" In Response To Gang Rape LawsuitDiddy and his team want the complaint permanently dismissed.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrey Songz Gets Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit DroppedWhile the singer still deals with these accusations in the public eye, this is the second dropped lawsuit against him in about a month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Named As Antisemitic Influence In Columbia University Discrimination LawsuitStudents were reportedly discussing theories West spread.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsJudge Refuses To Dismiss Dwight Howard LawsuitHoward's case remains in discovery.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJack Doherty Sued For Alleged Halloween Party AssaultA video of "Kane Kongg" punching Chase Gardella went viral last October.By Ben Mock
- MusicDiddy Fires Back At Gang Rape Claims, Says Acuser Is Violating His Constitutional RightsDiddy wants the gang rape lawsuit against him dismissed.By Cole Blake
- MusicJhene Aiko Reportedly Hit With Lawsuit Over 2022 Car CrashJhene Aiko is being accused of negligence.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipChrisean Rock Seemingly Slams Alleged Assault Victim For Pressing ChargesAllegedly, Chrisean Rock punched Tamar Braxton's backup singer in the face in November.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRussell Simmons Faces Rape Allegation In New LawsuitThe former music video producer claims Russell Simmons assaulted her at his Manhattan apartment.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West's Copyright Infringement Lawsuit DroppedThe lawsuit spawned from a video West shared to Instagram in 2021.By Lavender Alexandria