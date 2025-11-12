A$AP Relli is abandoning his hopes for a second trial to litigate his case against A$AP Rocky, according to a new report from Billboard. His attorney, Aaron Morris, told the outlet that he is instead “focusing on rebuilding his life.”

The drama stems from Relli's accusation that Rocky allegedly shot him during an altercation in 2021. A jury acquitted Rocky in an initial assault trial, back in February, but until Tuesday's update, Relli was still planning to proceed with his own civil lawsuit. In civil court, the burden of proof would have been much lower than in criminal proceedings.

“At this point, he’s ready to simply move on from the shooting,” Morris said. “The ordeal has been a nightmare for him, and the statements calling him a ‘liar’ and worse effectively eliminated his chances of a career in the industry.”

Despite dropping his assault case, Relli is still pursuing a separate defamation lawsuit that names both Rocky and his lawyer for the assault trial, Joe Tacopina. In filing that case, Relli complained that the two accused him of “extortion” and labeled his case a “get-rich-quick-scheme.”

“He’s going to litigate the defamation action because of the damages it caused, but as to the shooting, he’s thankful he wasn’t hurt worse and is focusing on rebuilding his life,” Morris added.

A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb"

In other news, A$AP Rocky is still working on his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He has already released several singles for the project, including "Highjack" featuring Jessica Pratt, "Tailor Swif," "Ruby Rosary" featuring J. Cole, and "Pray4DaGang" featuring KayCyy. He originally planned to release the album in August 2024, but delayed it indefinitely at the last minute.