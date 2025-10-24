A$AP Relli Secures A Major Legal Win In Defamation Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky And Joe Tacopina

A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: A$AP Relli testifies during the A$AP Rocky trial for felony assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A$AP Relli was warned by Judge Randolph M. Hammock about suing for defamation, but so far, his decision has paid off.

A$AP Relli did lose his initial lawsuit against former friend A$AP Rocky. But he's on the right track right now in regard to his defamation battle. The ex-A$AP Mob member pursued this in early September, receiving some major pushback and warnings from Los Angeles County Judge Randolph M. Hammock.

Relli is also going after Joe Tacopina in this case. In fact, he's the main target. Joe, who helped acquit Rocky from the assault case, labeled Relli a "liar" and "gold digger." The attorney attempted to dismiss by countering with an anti-SLAPP motion. Per Courthouse News Service, its "a legal maneuver used to quickly dismiss lawsuits that are aimed at chilling free speech and public participation."

But Judge Randolph M. Hammock denied Tacopina's filing on Thursday. Him saying these things about Relli to outlets such as TMZ, doesn't fall under anti-SLAPP.

A$AP Relli Defamation Lawsuit
Opening Statements From The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Defense attorney Joe Tacopina listens to opening remarks during the A$AP Rocky trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron.(Photo by GENARO MOLINA - Pool/Getty Images)

"Those would be protected by the litigation privilege. But the statements that Mr. Ephron [Relli] is making were not made in that context. Is the word spin? This was spin — a lawyer spinning for his client," Hammock said.

"Tacopina’s charged statements were made to shape the public opinion, not to 'achieve the objects of the litigation' in any way." So, with this being the case now, this defamation case charges forward. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for January 2026.

Tacopina also said about Relli's previous assault suit against Rocky: "He’s a failed associate–ex–associate of Rocky’s and he’s jealous. He was trying to get money from Rocky. He wanted Rocky to support him [and] made it clear. There were repeated attempts where he tried to ask for money in lieu of not causing problems for Rocky. That’s what he said. We have all this memorialized in text messages and otherwise, so it’s an extortion."

