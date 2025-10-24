A$AP Relli did lose his initial lawsuit against former friend A$AP Rocky. But he's on the right track right now in regard to his defamation battle. The ex-A$AP Mob member pursued this in early September, receiving some major pushback and warnings from Los Angeles County Judge Randolph M. Hammock.
Relli is also going after Joe Tacopina in this case. In fact, he's the main target. Joe, who helped acquit Rocky from the assault case, labeled Relli a "liar" and "gold digger." The attorney attempted to dismiss by countering with an anti-SLAPP motion. Per Courthouse News Service, its "a legal maneuver used to quickly dismiss lawsuits that are aimed at chilling free speech and public participation."
But Judge Randolph M. Hammock denied Tacopina's filing on Thursday. Him saying these things about Relli to outlets such as TMZ, doesn't fall under anti-SLAPP.
A$AP Relli Defamation Lawsuit
"Those would be protected by the litigation privilege. But the statements that Mr. Ephron [Relli] is making were not made in that context. Is the word spin? This was spin — a lawyer spinning for his client," Hammock said.
"Tacopina’s charged statements were made to shape the public opinion, not to 'achieve the objects of the litigation' in any way." So, with this being the case now, this defamation case charges forward. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for January 2026.
Tacopina also said about Relli's previous assault suit against Rocky: "He’s a failed associate–ex–associate of Rocky’s and he’s jealous. He was trying to get money from Rocky. He wanted Rocky to support him [and] made it clear. There were repeated attempts where he tried to ask for money in lieu of not causing problems for Rocky. That’s what he said. We have all this memorialized in text messages and otherwise, so it’s an extortion."
Read More: BIA's 5 Biggest Hit Songs & Collabs