Joe Tacopina, A$AP Rocky's Attorney, Eviscerates A$AP Relli, The Worst Witness Ever

A$AP Rocky's victory in February made the rapper's attorney, Joe Tacopina, one of the most-sought-after legal counsel in hip-hop. In a new interview with VladTV, Tacopina bashes Rocky's plantiff, A$AP Relli. Relli testified that Rocky allegedly shot him, but Tacpina quested the plantiff's claims in a cross-examination. The testimony made spread across social media. "When you understand who Relli was," Tacopina told Vlad. "he was a witness -- that as I told the jury in my sobation -- ladies and gentlement, you have a front row seat to the worst witness in American jury history." Joe Tacopina would compare Relli's testimony to his children, who have no training in testifying. "I bludgeoned him ... honestly, one of my kids, who have no training in law, could have done the same thing. He was an easy witness to tear a part."

ASAP Rocky turned to Joe Tacopina, a powerhouse defense attorney with a history of representing high-profile clients, including major figures in hip-hop. Tacopina built his case around the argument that the firearm in question was a prop, meant to intimidate but not harm. He systematically dismantled the prosecution’s claims, challenging the credibility of both the evidence and Ephron’s testimony.

Joe Tacopina & A$AP Rocky

The trial began in January 2025 and lasted three weeks. Tacopina scrutinized every detail of the case, exposing inconsistencies and raising doubts about the validity of the allegations. After nearly four hours of jury deliberation, Rocky was acquitted of all charges on February 18, 2025. The courtroom erupted with emotion as the verdict was read. Rocky expressed deep gratitude to the jury, acknowledging the gravity of their decision. Rihanna, his longtime partner, had been a constant presence throughout the proceedings and was visibly moved by the outcome, highlighting the personal strain the trial had inflicted.