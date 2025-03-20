Playboi Carti Joins ASAP Rocky In Studio Amidst Kanye West Drama

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti has been targeted by Kanye West, but the rapper continues to redirect focus back to his flourishing career.

Playboi Carti is in a strange spot. On one hand, the rapper has become Kanye West's favorite punching bag on social media. His biggest musical advocate has become his biggest musical adversary, bringing all sorts of negative attention to the rapper and his checkered past. On the other hand, Playboi Carti has had an absolute stellar run with his latest album, MUSIC. It's on pace to debut at number one, and is set for the biggest first week debut since Taylor Swift. Now, Playboi Carti is trying to block out the negative vibes and keep the positive ones going by getting in the studio.

Carti posted photos of him recording alongside Ken Carson and ASAP Rocky. "NAH FR," he wrote in the Instagram Story caption. Fans were absolutely thrilled to see these three artists linking up, given they all have projects in the works. Ken Carson is confirmed to be dropping an album in 2025. Carti has already teased the release of his MUSIC follow up, BABY BOI. And ASAP Rocky is putting the finishing touches on the most anticipated rap album this side of MUSIC, DON'T BE DUMB. Rocky has been flirting with a release date even longer than Playboi Carti has. These two have a storied history of collabs, dating back to "Telephone Calls" in 2016.

Are Playboi Carti And ASAP Rocky Friends?

ASAP Rocky has also lauded Playboi Carti for pushing the boundaries of hip hop in recent years. Years in which he has notably been absent. "That’s where rap is. I knew that’s what it was going to be," he said to Billboard in 2024. "What do people expect? We not just signing people to be signing people. We want to be the best of the best." Interestingly, ASAP Rocky is one of the only artists that have been exempt from Kanye West's ongoing Twitter rants. West not only celebrated Rocky's not guilty verdict last month, but he stayed at the rapper's Los Angeles home during the trial.

Both Playboi Carti and ASAP Rocky made West's February list of rappers who haven't "crossed" him. They joined esteemed stars like Quavo, Young Thug and Eminem. It's safe to assume, however, that Carti has been removed. Not only has Kanye West criticized the rapper for showing love to his daughter North, but included Carti on the even longer list of people who have "betrayed" him. The list included, strangely enough, West's own daughter as well.

