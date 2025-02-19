Kanye West And 50 Cent React To A$AP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rappers Kanye West (L) and A$AP Rocky perform onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
The iconic rappers weighed in on Flacko's release.

A$AP Rocky's felony case has been a huge talking point in the music world. Fans and fellow rappers spoke at length about Rocky's fate. Some worried he would be locked up for 24 years, while others were confident the New York rapper would be victorious. The latter camp proved right. A$AP Rocky beat both felony assault charges on Tuesday, and left the Los Angeles courtroom a free man. He celebrated along with the mother of his children, Rihanna. The rapper also received love from some of his peers online.

Kanye West posted a photo of A$AP Rocky on his Instagram with a prayer hand emoji. The rapper took a very subdued approach to celebrating, but the fact that he addressed Rocky's freedom at all is notable. West has been on a social media tirade for the ages. He lashed about against Drake, Kendrick Lamar and the alleged victims of Diddy while promoting shirts with a Swastika on them. He subsequently cleared his Twitter and Instagram profiles. West's A$AP Rocky tribute is the first post he's made since wiping IG and it remains his only post.

50 Cent Claims He Predicted A$AP Rocky's Verdict

Despite his own controversies, Kanye West has been supportive of Rocky throughout the felony case. He even slept over at the rapper's house on January 31. TMZ spotted Ye arriving at A$AP Rocky's L.A. home after a studio session. In years prior, the polarizing entertainer went as far as to ask Donald Trump to help Rocky with legal troubles. 50 Cent also weighed in on the A$AP Mob frontman's good fortune. He did so from more of a trolling perspective, though. What do you expect? 50 gloated about predicting the verdict and made fun of A$AP Relli, the man who accused Rocky of felony assault.

"Not Guilty I told 🥷🏾’s I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it," 50 wrote on Instagram. He then claimed that A$AP Relli lied on the stand, and effectively doomed his own chances of a conviction. "When ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling 5 days straight, boom," the rapper added. "Now stay sucker free!" 50 Cent kept the celebratory vibes going by hopping on FaceTime with Rocky. A screenshot of their call was posted on Rocky's Instagram Stories with the caption: "My brothers 4 life."

