Rihanna Celebrates A$AP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict With Heartfelt Message

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the most glamorous celebrity couples in the world. The last few months have been extremely taxing on them, however. Rocky was facing up to two decades in prison over felony assault charges. There was a very real chance the rapper would be locked up for a very long. Fortunately, Rocky was cleared of both felony charges on Tuesday. The rapper was declared not guilty by a jury of his peers. He promptly ran over to Rihanna and hugged her before the court. It was obvious that both parties were overjoyed.

RiRi took to Instagram after the verdict was read, however, to keep the celebration going. The singer got on social media to voice her relief over the not guilty verdict. "The glory belongs to God and God alone," she wrote. Rihanna made it clear that she was overwhelmed by the good fortune that Rocky and the rest of her family were treated to. She was, and is, tremendously thankful as a result. "Thankful," she added. "Humbled by his mercy!." Rihanna has never been shy about showing support for A$AP Rocky. She has, however, been mostly quiet on the topic of the felony assault case.

Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky On Valentine's Day

The singer was absent for much of the trial, but made sure to attend for closing arguments along with her two children. She also made a point to celebrate her partner with a sweet Valentine's Day post on Instagram. Rihanna stitched together clips of her and Rocky together in Paris and shared it with their fans. A$AP Rocky has also been quiet for the duration of his trial. He has, however, gushed about the ways in which him and Rihanna perfectly compliment each other as partners. Rocky went as far as to proclaim RiRi his "perfect person" during a 2024 Billboard interview.

"I don't think there’s a more perfect person," A$AP Rocky explained. "Because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility." The A$AP Mob superstar also told the outlet that Rihanna was a "great mother" to their sons, RZA and Riot. Now, fans can rest assured with the knowledge that these two can continue with their storybook romance.