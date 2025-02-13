Rihanna Promotes New Fenty Hair Product In Sleek Lingerie

Rihanna is always a tantalizing media presence, whether it's for constant demands for new music or her highly publicized relationship with A$AP Rocky. But at the end of the day, a lot of people turn their heads wherever she goes because she's just drop-dead gorgeous. Moreover, RiRi recently shared a new Instagram promotion for her Fenty Hair brand's newest product, the Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray. She showed the product off in some sleek skin-toned lingerie, which fans in the comments section of the IG post down below went absolutely wild over. Just goes to show how easy it is to sell things when you're a stunning superstar.

However, despite all the glitz and the glamor, Rihanna is actually going through a pretty heavy time right now, as A$AP Rocky began closing arguments in his assault trial today (Thursday, February 13). She reportedly attended the hearing along with their two children RZA and Riot on Thursday. It's been a united front for the most part, and despite all the moving parts of this case, they continue to keep their heads high and support each other through this uncertain time.

When Will Rihanna Release New Music?

Elsewhere, though, Rihanna has a lot of other issues circling her mind at all times, whether that has to do with her musical career or her other business ventures through Fenty and other partnerships. As for the former perspective, DJ Khaled recently teased her as a feature on his new album Aalam Of God, although we don't know for sure if this will actually end up appearing on the tracklist. After all, this is the same We The Best Music mogul who had to delete his announcement post because Drake did not seem to agree with his promise that they would collaborate again on this LP.