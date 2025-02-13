Rihanna Attends ASAP Rocky's Trial With Their Kids As Closing Arguments Begin

Closing arguments in ASAP Rocky's assault trial begin today. Luckily for the performer, his family has come through once again to show him their support. According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, his longtime partner Rihanna was spotted walking into the courtroom this morning with their two young children in tow. Cuniff notes that one of the children had a pacifier in his mouth upon entering.

It's a big day for Rocky as well as his loved ones, as a verdict could be announced at any minute. He could face up to 24 years behind bars if convicted. He's accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli in 2021. He insists that he was using a prop gun unable to fire real bullets, and that he was simply firing a warning shot because he was allegedly being followed. “Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina explained earlier in the trial.

Why Is ASAP Rocky In Court?

Relli claims his life has taken a turn for the worse since the alleged shooting. "Death threats, people labeling me a snitch for telling what happened," he said in court last month. "My social media, everything I'm doing for artists social media, I don't have a presence there no more." As for Rihanna, this isn't the first time she's been spotted cheering on her partner in court.