Rihanna Attends ASAP Rocky's Trial With Their Kids As Closing Arguments Begin

BY Caroline Fisher 362 Views
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Rihanna continues to support ASAP Rocky amid his legal issues.

Closing arguments in ASAP Rocky's assault trial begin today. Luckily for the performer, his family has come through once again to show him their support. According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, his longtime partner Rihanna was spotted walking into the courtroom this morning with their two young children in tow. Cuniff notes that one of the children had a pacifier in his mouth upon entering.

It's a big day for Rocky as well as his loved ones, as a verdict could be announced at any minute. He could face up to 24 years behind bars if convicted. He's accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli in 2021. He insists that he was using a prop gun unable to fire real bullets, and that he was simply firing a warning shot because he was allegedly being followed. “Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina explained earlier in the trial.

Why Is ASAP Rocky In Court?

Relli claims his life has taken a turn for the worse since the alleged shooting. "Death threats, people labeling me a snitch for telling what happened," he said in court last month. "My social media, everything I'm doing for artists social media, I don't have a presence there no more." As for Rihanna, this isn't the first time she's been spotted cheering on her partner in court.

She was first seen in attendence late last month, reportedly looking serious as she sat in the front row. At the time, she did not have her and Rocky's children with her. Rihanna has also been seen out and about with Rocky on various occasions outside of court amid the trial. News of Rihanna's latest appearance comes just a couple of days after it was reported that ASAP Rocky would not be taking the stand.

