ASAP Twelvyy Claims ASAP Rocky Shot Prop Gun At ASAP Relli During Court Testimony

Rocky's defense continues to build.

ASAP Rocky's assault trial for allegedly shooting at ASAP Relli back in 2021 continued on Friday (February 7) in Los Angeles. After the prosecution rested their case, the defense brought out ASAP Twelvyy to testify, who was there during the incident in question on November 6, 2021. "[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun. Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense," he testified, which is a big part of the Harlem rapper's defense for this case. Twelvyy also answered questions about how he knew this, as he had apparently seen Rocky with it on "several occasions."

"The first time I seen it, it wasn't on his body or anything. It was for a video shoot in the Bronx...in July of 2021," A$AP Twelvyy alleged. "He had a scene that was more like a private scene. Not too many people could be around the scene...It was like a mini move. He had props, he had different things to make it feel like a movie set." Twelvyy also claimed that he saw A$AP Rocky with the prop gun a month before the alleged A$AP Relli shooting, and posited that he got a prop gun instead of security due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happened With ASAP Rocky & ASAP Relli?

As for the night in question, A$AP Twelvyy claimed that he, A$AP Rocky and A$AP Illz met up with A$AP Relli to talk about how Relli was badmouthing Rocky online. Before they could speak, according to Twelvyy's testimony, Relli allegedly grabbed Rocky. "At this point, Rocky tries to grab him, too, but grip the floor so he can maintain his balance. Because Relli was trying to lift him up by his hoodie," he remarked. Twelvyy also confirmed that the object Rocky holds in the video of the incident is the prop gun, but said that he never saw Rocky point the gun in Relli's direction.

"Shoot that fake-a** gun," A$AP Relli allegedly told A$AP Rocky, according to A$AP Twelvyy's testimony. He also testified that the trio (presumably him, Rocky, and A$AP Illz) left to diffuse the situation, but that Relli allegedly followed them and attacked Twelvyy and Illz. This is when Rocky allegedly fired the prop gun towards the ground to scare Relli, according to Twelvyy.

