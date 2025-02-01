A$AP Relli Admits Deleting Texts Before Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting

A$AP Relli has been the talk of the hip hop world over the last few days. The rapper has accused A$AP Rocky of shooting and trying to kill him during a Hollywood encounter in 2021. Relli has testified against his more famous friend. The more he's said, however, the more Rocky's legal team has poked holes in his case. A$AP Relli was forced to admit that he deleted text messages with A$AP Rocky shortly before their alleged confrontation. The rapper previously denied doing any such thing.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, questioned A$AP Relli about the texts on Friday. He showed Relli the texts that were still saved on Rocky's phone, and showed Relli to be confrontational. He not only called the rapper out, he seemingly alluded to having issues with A$AP Rocky in the past. "Got all these fake animosity towards me lol beat me up," Relli reportedly texted. "N**ga i wish u would… Give me a reason n**ga… U been a p**sy." A$AP Relli initially denied sending these text messages to his childhood friend. He eventually confessed to deleting them before speaking with police, however.

A$AP Relli Admitted He Deleted The Text Conversation

Tacopina asked why Relli decided to delete the text messages, and the latter said he didn't remember. The text exchange cast the circumstances of the alleged shooting in a very different light. Relli previously made it seem as though A$AP Rocky picked a fight with him out of the blue. The text exchange not only provides context, but an established confrontation that was promoted by A$AP Relli hours before they crossed paths. Tacopina raised questions about Relli's feelings toward Rocky prior to their confrontation. Despite this, Relli maintained that he did not have an issue with his former friend.