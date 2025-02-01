A$AP Relli Admits Deleting Texts Before Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting

BY Elias Andrews 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec and A$AP Relli speak during A$AP Rocky's assault trial at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
He previously denied it.

A$AP Relli has been the talk of the hip hop world over the last few days. The rapper has accused A$AP Rocky of shooting and trying to kill him during a Hollywood encounter in 2021. Relli has testified against his more famous friend. The more he's said, however, the more Rocky's legal team has poked holes in his case. A$AP Relli was forced to admit that he deleted text messages with A$AP Rocky shortly before their alleged confrontation. The rapper previously denied doing any such thing.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, questioned A$AP Relli about the texts on Friday. He showed Relli the texts that were still saved on Rocky's phone, and showed Relli to be confrontational. He not only called the rapper out, he seemingly alluded to having issues with A$AP Rocky in the past. "Got all these fake animosity towards me lol beat me up," Relli reportedly texted. "N**ga i wish u would… Give me a reason n**ga… U been a p**sy." A$AP Relli initially denied sending these text messages to his childhood friend. He eventually confessed to deleting them before speaking with police, however.

Read More: ASAP Rocky’s Trial Takes Explosive Turn As Shouting Match Breaks Out In Court

A$AP Relli Admitted He Deleted The Text Conversation

Tacopina asked why Relli decided to delete the text messages, and the latter said he didn't remember. The text exchange cast the circumstances of the alleged shooting in a very different light. Relli previously made it seem as though A$AP Rocky picked a fight with him out of the blue. The text exchange not only provides context, but an established confrontation that was promoted by A$AP Relli hours before they crossed paths. Tacopina raised questions about Relli's feelings toward Rocky prior to their confrontation. Despite this, Relli maintained that he did not have an issue with his former friend.

"You trying to make me look like I got some kind of animosity toward this dude, I don't," the rapper told Rocky's lawyer. "I never did. To this day, I don't." Relli went on to claim that A$AP Rocky would have been home by now if he was completely innocent of the charges. "It's been three years. If he was innocent he would be home a long time ago," the rapper asserted. He also defended the texts that he sent to Rocky leading up to their confrontation. "That doesn't mean 'bring a gun,'" he clarified. The trial is ongoing.

Read More: Rihanna Spotted Walking Into Courthouse For ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music A$AP Relli Likens Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting To Trump Assassination Attempt 1204
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-TRIAL Music A$AP Relli Claims A$AP Rocky Threatened His Life In Court Testimony 2.3K
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst 4.3K
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Relationships ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Grab Dinner After A Rough Court Day For Rapper's Assault Trial 1010