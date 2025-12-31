50 Cent Books Three Separate New Year's Eve Gigs

BY Cole Blake 1025 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
50 Cent is capping off a massively successful year in which he finished as the most-streamed rapper from New York on YouTube.

It looks like 50 Cent is going to be extremely busy on New Year's Eve. According to TMZ, the rapper has three separate concerts lined up on Wednesday night to cap off 2025.

With a pre-taped performance, he'll be appearing on Dick Clark’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" with Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora. On top of that, he'll be making a virtual appearance at the "Rock The Clock" celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana. Finally, fans at E11EVEN in Miami will be able to catch 50 Cent in person when he performs live at the iconic nightclub.

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Dame Dash After Film Company Sells For $100

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

The night will cap off a huge year for 50 Cent, who has been making tons of headlines over the last few months. The docuseries he executive-produced for Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, landed on the streaming platform, earlier this month. The series examines numerous allegations that Diddy has faced over the years and features appearances from various celebrities. 

The Bad Boy mogul's team described it as a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter before its release. They also took issue with 50 Cent's role in the project. "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges," the statement read.

The release of the docuseries led to 50 feuding with tons of other celebrities on social media in the following weeks. He traded shots with Ja Rule, Maylon Wayans, and more, who had all criticized the project. He's still beefing with Maino, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East. That group all teamed up to drop a diss track aimed at 50 on Christmas Day titled "Squatters." 50 had previously accused them of “squatting” in the studio where they record their podcast, Let’s Rap About It.

Read More: Soulja Boy Blasts "Homeless" Blueface & Rich The Kid, Who Channels 50 Cent To Respond

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Warns It's Not A "Good Idea" For Diddy's Sons To Get A Show On Zeus 1481
50 Cent G Unit Studios Shreveport Hurrican Chris Hip Hop News Pop Culture 50 Cent Mocks Hurricane Chris Over G-Unit Studios In Shreveport 3.8K
Parklife Festival 2022 Music 50 Cent Reacts To Drake Texting His Mother Amid Rick Ross Feud 29.5K
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend Music Wack 100 Wants 50 Cent To Unite G-Unit Against Fabolous 2.7K
Comments 0