50 Cent Books Three Separate New Year's Eve Gigs

It looks like 50 Cent is going to be extremely busy on New Year's Eve. According to TMZ, the rapper has three separate concerts lined up on Wednesday night to cap off 2025.

With a pre-taped performance, he'll be appearing on Dick Clark’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" with Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora. On top of that, he'll be making a virtual appearance at the "Rock The Clock" celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana. Finally, fans at E11EVEN in Miami will be able to catch 50 Cent in person when he performs live at the iconic nightclub.

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

The night will cap off a huge year for 50 Cent, who has been making tons of headlines over the last few months. The docuseries he executive-produced for Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, landed on the streaming platform, earlier this month. The series examines numerous allegations that Diddy has faced over the years and features appearances from various celebrities.

The Bad Boy mogul's team described it as a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter before its release. They also took issue with 50 Cent's role in the project. "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges," the statement read.