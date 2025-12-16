50 Cent Threatens To Buy Maino & Jim Jones' Podcast Studio

BY Cole Blake 304 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent has been targeting Jim Jones and Maino since they criticized his Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

50 Cent joked that he intends to buy the studio where Maino and Jim Jones record their podcast, Let's Rap About It. Sharing a picture of himself looking over the Manhattan skyline, he wrote on Instagram: "I didn’t have this on my list of things to do, but if you insist I’ll make time. I’m working on buying the space where you film, and 50 percent of your podcast you know I don’t [cap emoji]."

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in the comments section of 50's post. "Dayuuum… folks need to understand chess is not checkers. If your money ain't long, just fall back," one user wrote. Another added: "If 50 pull this off.. I’m tagging them 50 days & 50 nights straight until they block me."

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Jim Jones & Maino "Bums," Maino Claps Back

50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef

50 Cent and Jim Jones have been at odds for months, but the feud recently resurfaced after the release of Netflix's new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Discussing the project during an episode of Let’s Rap About It, Jones criticized 50 for serving as an executive producer. “You don’t want nobody doing a documentary trying to make your whole character look weak. That’s petty behavior … It’s really not a documentary; it’s more like a mockumentary," he said.

50 fired back on Instagram, writing: “I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him. I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember.”

In another post, 50 expanded his criticism to Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East. “These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000k for the space they are filming their podcast. These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills," he wrote.

Maino shot back with an edited picture of 50 with long hair. "Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen…He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N***a To Hell!” he wrote. “F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N***a? Is It The Bitch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!!”

Read More: 50 Cent Wants Eminem To Make New Music For "Street Fighter" Soundtrack

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Jim Jones Maino Bums Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Calls Jim Jones & Maino "Bums," Maino Claps Back 3.1K
Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere Music Jim Jones Goes Off On Tony Yayo And Says He Needs 50 Cent To Take Care Of Him 3.2K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Claps Back At Jim Jones With Snitching Allegations 6.8K
The Lobby Boyz Listening Party Music Maino Sets The Record Straight After Cam'ron's Story About Jim Jones Confrontation 1453
Comments 0