50 Cent Threatens To Buy Maino & Jim Jones' Podcast Studio

50 Cent joked that he intends to buy the studio where Maino and Jim Jones record their podcast, Let's Rap About It. Sharing a picture of himself looking over the Manhattan skyline, he wrote on Instagram: "I didn’t have this on my list of things to do, but if you insist I’ll make time. I’m working on buying the space where you film, and 50 percent of your podcast you know I don’t [cap emoji]."

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in the comments section of 50's post. "Dayuuum… folks need to understand chess is not checkers. If your money ain't long, just fall back," one user wrote. Another added: "If 50 pull this off.. I’m tagging them 50 days & 50 nights straight until they block me."

50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef

50 Cent and Jim Jones have been at odds for months, but the feud recently resurfaced after the release of Netflix's new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Discussing the project during an episode of Let’s Rap About It, Jones criticized 50 for serving as an executive producer. “You don’t want nobody doing a documentary trying to make your whole character look weak. That’s petty behavior … It’s really not a documentary; it’s more like a mockumentary," he said.

50 fired back on Instagram, writing: “I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him. I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember.”

In another post, 50 expanded his criticism to Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East. “These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000k for the space they are filming their podcast. These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills," he wrote.