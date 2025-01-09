50 Cent Claps Back At Jim Jones With Snitching Allegations

BYCole Blake818 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent had jokes for Jim Jones.

50 Cent has addressed Jim Jones' recent interview with Justin Laboy, in which the Dipset rapper called out Cam'ron and 50. Taking to Instagram, 50 shared a picture of Jones posing in front of JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more, in which it appears the stars are leaving him out of the conversation. He captioned the post: “LOL. INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1!”

He was referencing allegations that Jones has worked as a federal informant. Those claims stem from 6ix9ine‘s racketeering trial, the transcript from which 50 also shared in the post. In the document, Jones allegedly says 6ix9ine needs to “get violated” and “he ain’t a gang member no more.”

Read More: Jim Jones Defends Himself After 50 Cent & Cam’ron Reflect On Dipset Betrayal

Jim Jones Joins 50 Cent On Stage In New York City

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Jim Jones performs during 50 Cent's set at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on the opening night of 50 Cent's Five Borough Concert Tour in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

The drama began when Cam and 50 discussed Jones' infamous 2007 performance with G-Unit, which came amid an ongoing rift within Dipset. Appearing on Cam's Talk With Flee podcast, 50 claimed the move was made to sow dissent within the group. While discussing those comments with LaBoy, Jones said: "Them n***as be on my dick. Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my sh*t like that.”

50 Cent Fires Back At Jim Jones

Speaking with Laboy, Jones also reflected on Cam's attempts to settle the problems within Dipset at the time. “That n***a couldn’t pull nothing together. He couldn’t do nothing with me. He couldn’t tell me nothing, n***a,” he said. “Let’s not get this sh*t twisted. Nobody could tell me nothing. I was my own boss […], I did what I wanted to do. I seen the sh*t wasn’t going right so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones ’cause the n***a that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?” Jones has yet to respond to 50's latest jab. Check out 50 Cent's recent trolling of Jim Jones below.

Read More: Drake Topping Billboard's "Biggest Rappers Of The Century" List Leads To Intense Debates

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...