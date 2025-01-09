50 Cent Claps Back At Jim Jones With Snitching Allegations

50 Cent had jokes for Jim Jones.

50 Cent has addressed Jim Jones' recent interview with Justin Laboy, in which the Dipset rapper called out Cam'ron and 50. Taking to Instagram, 50 shared a picture of Jones posing in front of JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more, in which it appears the stars are leaving him out of the conversation. He captioned the post: “LOL. INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1!”

He was referencing allegations that Jones has worked as a federal informant. Those claims stem from 6ix9ine‘s racketeering trial, the transcript from which 50 also shared in the post. In the document, Jones allegedly says 6ix9ine needs to “get violated” and “he ain’t a gang member no more.”

Jim Jones Joins 50 Cent On Stage In New York City

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Jim Jones performs during 50 Cent's set at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on the opening night of 50 Cent's Five Borough Concert Tour in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

The drama began when Cam and 50 discussed Jones' infamous 2007 performance with G-Unit, which came amid an ongoing rift within Dipset. Appearing on Cam's Talk With Flee podcast, 50 claimed the move was made to sow dissent within the group. While discussing those comments with LaBoy, Jones said: "Them n***as be on my dick. Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my sh*t like that.”

50 Cent Fires Back At Jim Jones