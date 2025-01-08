Jim Jones Defends Himself After 50 Cent & Cam’ron Reflect On Dipset Betrayal

Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Jim Jones attends VIP Night at Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jim Jones stands by his decision.

Last month, 50 Cent joined Cam'ron for an episode of his YouTube show Talk With Flee, where they reflected on their late 2000s feud. During the interview, Cam brought up the time Fif brought out Jim Jones and Juelz Santana at a show in 2007, a stunt he called “devious." He explained that he took it as an act of betrayal from his fellow Diplomats, though he admitted it was a wise move.

“When n****s went on stage, I was like, ‘This sh*t is spinning out [of control]. It was a checkmate moment,'” he claimed. “I said, ‘This n***a’s devious.’ But I respected it, I liked that sh*t.” Now, during his appearance on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast, Jim Jones has shared his side of the story. "Them n***as be on my dick,” he began with a laugh. “Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my dick! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my sh*t like that.”

Jim Jones Tells Cam'ron & 50 Cent To Back Off

Capo continued, raising issues with Cam'ron claiming he wanted to solve Dipset's internal problems before the show. “That n***a couldn’t pull nothing together. He couldn’t do nothing with me. He couldn’t tell me nothing, n***a,” he said. “Let’s not get this sh*t twisted. Nobody could tell me nothing. I was my own boss […] I did what I wanted to do."

“I seen the sh*t wasn’t going right so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones ’cause the n***a that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?” he also added. Jones went on, describing how Fif was able to offer him a chance to perform in front of thousands, which he simply wasn't willing to pass up.

