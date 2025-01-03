Jim Jones Says Sneaker Culture Started With Drug Dealers

Jim Jones certainly makes some strong points.

Jim Jones, an influential rapper and founding member of The Diplomats, recently sparked conversations about the roots of sneaker culture. He shared his views on social media, stating that drug dealers were the ones who made sneakers iconic. According to Jones, these individuals set trends in urban fashion, making brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma fly. While Michael Jordan popularized basketball sneakers, Jones believes it was the streets that made them a cultural phenomenon.

In his post, Jim Jones criticized modern sneaker culture for losing its edge. He mentioned that today's basketball sneakers are no longer as fashionable as they once were. He attributed this decline to the lack of risk and thrill that once defined sneaker collecting. Jones also took a jab at sneaker influencers and reviewers, claiming many of them lack firsthand experience with the hustle needed to secure coveted pairs. This disconnect, he suggests, has diluted the authenticity of sneaker culture.

Jim Jones' Thoughts On Sneaker Culture

Jones’ comments highlight the deep connection between urban communities and sneaker history. Drug dealers in the 1980s and 1990s were known for flaunting high-end sneakers, turning them into symbols of status and success. This trend laid the foundation for the booming sneaker industry we see today. Brands like Nike capitalized on this cultural shift, using athletes like Michael Jordan to expand their influence while drawing inspiration from streetwear trends.